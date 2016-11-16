Corporate Europe Observatory

Exposing the power of corporate lobbying in the EU

  • Dansk
  • NL
  • EN
  • FI
  • FR
  • DE
  • EL
  • IT
  • NO
  • PL
  • PT
  • RO
  • SL
  • ES
  • SV

The great CETA swindle

Printer-friendly version Send by email November 16th 2016 International trade

With a fast approaching European Parliament vote on the EU-Canada trade deal CETA and potential subsequent rows over its ratification in EU member states, CETA continues to draw heavy criticism. A close look at the text of the agreement – and recent declarations designed to reassure critics and gain support for its ratification – shows that concerns over CETA are well-founded. Behind the PR attempts by the Canadian Government and the European Commission to sell it as a progressive agreement, CETA remains what it always has been: an attack on democracy, workers, and the environment. It would be a major mistake to ratify it.

On both sides of the Atlantic, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the EU and Canada is hugely controversial. A record 3.5 million people across Europe signed a petition against CETA and its twin agreement TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership). European and Canadian trade unions, as well as consumer, environmental and public health groups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) reject the agreement. Constitutional challenges against CETA have been filed in Germany and Canada and the compatibility of CETA’s controversial privileges for foreign investors with EU law is likely to be judged by the European Court of Justice.

The controversy has also reached governments and parliaments. Across Europe, more than 2,100 local and regional governments have declared themselves TTIP/CETA free zones, often in cross-party resolutions. National and regional parliaments, too, worry about CETA, for example in Belgium, France, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Ireland, and the Netherlands. In October 2016, concerns in four sub-federal Belgian governments (led by Wallonia) over the agreement’s negative impacts, and in particular its dangerous privileges for foreign investors, nearly stopped the federal government from approving the signing of CETA.

Over the past months, to salvage CETA’s ratification process, European and Canadian trade officials have gone into a massive propaganda mode. They have framed CETA as “a very progressive trade agreement” (European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström) which will “shape globalisation” along the principles of “fair trade” and in the interest of workers (Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier).

The latest PR move of the CETA supporters is a multitude of 39 declarations and statements accompanying the text of the agreement. These texts are designed to alleviate concerns amongst Social Democrats, trade unions, and the wider public who fear that CETA threatens public services, labour and environmental standards and undermines governments’ right to regulate in the public interest. But in fact, the declarations do nothing to fix CETA’s flaws.

Read the full report (also available in German) to see through the many swindles, which CETA supporters are currently engaged in, in order to win support for what is actually a major assault on democracy, workers, and the environment:

Swindle #1: CETA protects workers’ rights

Swindle #2: CETA is a good deal for the environment

Swindle #3: CETA’s investor rights safeguard the right to regulate to protect the environment, health and other public interests

Swindle #4: CETA protects public services like healthcare and water

Swindle #5: CETA establishes an independent court to settle investor-state disputes

Swindle #6: CETA will uphold standards to protect people and the environment

Full report: The great CETA swindle

Also available in German: Der große CETA Schwindel

International trade
Attached files: 
PDF icon great-ceta-swindle.pdf
PDF icon der_grosse_ceta_schwindel.pdf
On both sides of the Atlantic, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the EU and Canada is hugely controversial. A record 3.5 million people across Europe signed a petition against CETA and its twin agreement TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership). European and Canadian trade unions, as well as consumer, environmental and public health groups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) reject the agreement. Constitutional challenges against CETA have been filed in Germany and Canada and the compatibility of CETA’s controversial privileges for foreign investors with EU law is likely to be judged by the European Court of Justice.The controversy has also reached governments and parliaments. Across Europe, more than 2,100 local and regional governments have declared themselves TTIP/CETA free zones, often in cross-party resolutions. National and regional parliaments, too, worry about CETA, for example in Belgium, France, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Ireland, and the Netherlands. In October 2016, concerns in four sub-federal Belgian governments (led by Wallonia) over the agreement’s negative impacts, and in particular its dangerous privileges for foreign investors, nearly stopped the federal government from approving the signing of CETA.Over the past months, to salvage CETA’s ratification process, European and Canadian trade officials have gone into a massive propaganda mode. They have framed CETA as “a very progressive trade agreement” (European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström) which will “shape globalisation” along the principles of “fair trade” and in the interest of workers (Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier).The latest PR move of the CETA supporters is a multitude of 39 declarations and statements accompanying the text of the agreement. These texts are designed to alleviate concerns amongst Social Democrats, trade unions, and the wider public who fear that CETA threatens public services, labour and environmental standards and undermines governments’ right to regulate in the public interest. But in fact, the declarations do nothing to fix CETA’s flaws.Read the full report (also available in German) to see through the many swindles, which CETA supporters are currently engaged in, in order to win support for what is actually a major assault on democracy, workers, and the environment:Swindle #1: CETA protects workers’ rightsSwindle #2: CETA is a good deal for the environmentSwindle #3: CETA’s investor rights safeguard the right to regulate to protect the environment, health and other public interestsSwindle #4: CETA protects public services like healthcare and waterSwindle #5: CETA establishes an independent court to settle investor-state disputesSwindle #6: CETA will uphold standards to protect people and the environmentFull report: The great CETA swindleAlso available in German: Der große CETA Schwindel
Tag: 
CETA
EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement
ISDS
regulatory cooperation
 

Comments

Submitted by john Bates (not verified) on

Hi, good article. I was just a bit confused though, since you say that "While Canada, the EU and its Member States have inserted a number of public service reservations and exemptions... they don't apply to the most dangerous investor protection standards, like expropriation (article 8.12)".

However if you open article 8.12 in CETA, is says "A Party shall not nationalise or expropriate covered investment either directly, or indirectly through measures having an effect equivalent to nationalisation or expropriation ("expropriation"), except: (a) for a public purpose...."

Does this count as a public service exemption in the investor protection against expropriation?

Submitted by Pia Eberhardt on

Hi John,

the public services exceptions referred to in the text are in Annex I and Annex II of the CETA. Basically, everything which is not excluded from the agreement or specific provisions in these annexes is covered by the CETA text (because CETA liberalises services according to a negative list approach puts everything under its scope unless it is specifically excluded).

The headnotes to annex I and annex II list the articles, to which the reservations in the annexes can apply. And neither the investor-state dispute settlement process, nor expropriation nor fair and equitable treatment are listed there. That means that investors can always challenge measures with regards to public services if they consider them a violation of the fair and equitable treatment standard or a direct and indirect expropriation.

If you continue reading the article you have started quoting you will find that, even if a measure that has the effect equivalent to an expropriation is for a public purpose, compensation will have to be paid. So, the reference to "a public purpose" does not prevent that governments will have to pay compensation.

Please see the annex of our report Trading away Democracy for more information on all these provisions.

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Open letter

European and Canadian civil society groups call for rejection of CETA

November 28th 2016International trade

Over 450 public interest groups from across Europe and Canada today published an open letter urging legislators to vote against the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). They joined forces to defend people and planet against the threats posed by the EU-Canada agreement.

Story

TTIP: The ultimate corporate trade treaty

October 14th 2016The power of lobbies, International trade
There are many potential winners of the awards for the worst lobbyist on TTIP, probably the most corporate dominated trade negotiations in history.
Comment

The sting in the trade deal tail: corporations push for rights to sue governments

October 3rd 2016The power of lobbies, International trade

Business lobby groups are pushing hard for investor-state dispute settlement in TTIP and similar trade deals. If successful, this would expand the ability of corporations to sue governments in response to policies that allegedly limit their profits. Especially laws to protect human health and the environment would be on the line.

Report

A new study analyses the EU-Canada trade deal CETA

September 27th 2016International trade
CETA is a sweeping trade deal restricting public policy options in areas as diverse as intellectual property rights, government procurement, food safety, financial regulation, the temporary movement of workers, domestic regulation and public services, to name just a few of the topics explored in this analysis.
Comment

Ombudsman's final ruling slams European Commission for maladministration, violating UN tobacco lobby rules

December 8th 2016The power of lobbies

CEO welcomes the very strongly worded final ruling by European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly in her inquiry into the Commission's implementation of UN rules for contacts with tobacco industry lobbyists.

Comment

Dieselgate report slams Commission and national governments for maladministration

December 20th 2016The power of lobbies, Environment

Earlier this week, the draft report of the EU Parliament's inquiry into the Dieselgate emissions cheating scandal (EMIS) was published, after nine months of parliamentary hearings. The most important conclusion of the report is that the European Commission and EU member states had known since at least 2004-05 that nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel cars were far above legal limits, but neither took action. As Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy, the MEP who co-wrote the report put it: “Dieselgate would not have happened if our national governments and the European Commission would have acted on their legal and administrative responsibilities.“

Report

‘Better Regulation’ to make things worse

December 14th 2016The power of lobbies, Environment

Our new report shows how industry lobbies present employee protection against work-related cancers as an 'unnecessary' burden on companies, and explains which tactics have been used to weaken and delay the European Union's revision of the Carcinogens and Mutagens Directive.

Story

Scientific scrutiny on EFSA's work, at last?

December 14th 2016EFSA, Food and agriculture

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) finally sent us the raw data of three important scientific studies it used for its evaluation of glyphosate, the "Mysterious Three". But due to legal concerns, large sections of the data have been redacted.

The corporate lobby tour