Toxic lobbying: the titanium dioxide label debate continues

“We want ‘Better Regulation’”

The ‘Better Regulation’ agenda of the EU, as Corporate Europe Observatory has previously reported, is industry and Commission-speak for weakening and abolishing current rules to protect the environment, workers’ rights, or public health, while also hampering the introduction of new regulations. In the context of the classification of titanium dioxide, a key argument used by industry is that the decision-making process on the issue is in breach of the Commission’s so-called Better Regulation framework.

Industry body TDMA has exemplified this tactic, calling for “the available alternative regulatory options to be fully considered in line with the EU’s proportionality principle and Better Regulation Guidelines.” TDMA’s parent body CEFIC says something similar, and demands an impact assessment, SidenoteDocument 1 in this batch while industrial users of titanium dioxide (including the paint and inks industries) have backed these bodies’ positions. SidenotePages 13-14 in this batch

Unsurprisingly, the neutral-sounding impact assessment process would play right into the hands of industry. Decision-making on the classification and labelling of chemicals is supposed to only focus on the intrinsic potential of a chemical to pose harm, as determined scientifically. But, as Corporate Europe Observatory has noted elsewhere, impact assessments enable industry to introduce economic arguments into the discussion, such as costs to industry, while putting monetary values on the expected costs and benefits of a policy, which tend to privilege economic impacts over environmental and social ones. Additionally, if industry doesn’t like an impact assessment’s results, they often then dispute its methodology, to try to undermine it.

It is clear that industry’s attempts to shift this chemical classification procedure into the ‘Better Regulation’ and impact assessment process is an effort to buy more time and political space to oppose a classification that would likely put customers off its products, and thus in turn reduce its profits.

Waste-d arguments

As part of industry’s efforts to divert attention away from the hazard reasons for regulating titanium dioxide, business also complains that the ‘downstream’ costs of classification would be too high. This brings us to the issue of waste, with industry arguing that classifying titanium dioxide as a “suspected carcinogen” would lead to a lot of waste being newly classified as hazardous, thus making it ineligible for recycling and reuse within the circular economy, and in turn more costly to treat and dispose of. These arguments about the ‘downstream’ use of titanium dioxide have been taken up by various industries, including the aluminium sector, whose bauxite residue or ‘red mud’ can contain high levels of titanium dioxide, SidenoteDocuments 6 and 7 in this batch and the paint industry. SidenoteDocument 18 in this batch

Of course, to state the obvious, if products do in fact contain suspected carcinogens like titanium dioxide, it is surely right that they be considered unsuitable for recycling, and should be disposed of properly and safely, so as to protect workers and local communities.

Baskut Tuncak, the UN’s Special Rapporteur with responsibility for the “implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes” could be expected to have strong views on waste management, and indeed he has told the Commission that the classification of titanium dioxide should be as robust as possible. He has expressed concern that the Commission’s weaker proposal will result in “withholding from workers, consumers, and the public at large, information concerning titanium dioxide’s suspected carcinogenic properties [which] would deprive them of essential information that is their human right.”

I am deeply concerned by the alleged failure of certain business interests, including the Titanium Dioxide Manufacturers Association (TDMA) to fully respect human rights in their products

Tellingly, Tuncak also calls out industry for its irresponsible behaviour on the issue: “Noting the responsibility of the private sector to respect human rights, I am deeply concerned by the alleged failure of certain business interests, including the Titanium Dioxide Manufacturers Association (TDMA) and its members, to fully respect human rights in their products and various activities implicating the hazards and risks of titanium dioxide.”

Despite this, TDMA and allies are clinging to their waste-related arguments even though, in the Commission’s own words, “downstream legal or socio-economic considerations are not part of [this] process”, which should instead be considered via other legislation. SidenoteDocument 4 in this batch

Divert, delay, weaken

Industry’s broad preference is for titanium dioxide to be completely removed from the present classification process. More recently, and off the back of a German Government proposal, it supports the idea of diverting the regulation of titanium dioxide into an alternative process run by DG Employment, whose aim is to develop “occupation exposure levels” (OELs) for workplaces. German industry has been vocal in supporting this idea, including the German paint and ink industry, SidenoteDocument 5 in this batch and the German chemicals industry, SidenoteDocument 6 in this batch with TDMA members SidenoteDocument 2 in this batch and CEFIC SidenoteDocuments 1 and 2 in this batch providing additional support.

But this OEL process would be far from adequate. As a measure which is aimed only at workplaces, it would not have any impact on consumers and self-employed people. Moreover, currently there is no way to be sure from a scientific point of view that a safe exposure value can be set for titanium dioxide.

Meanwhile previous research by Corporate Europe Observatory has shown how effective industry has been at lobbying and influencing the OEL process, successfully keeping chemicals off the list of those to be regulated, or ensuring that the exposure levels set are as weak as possible. Industry recommendations for exposure levels via the OEL process have, unsurprisingly, been consistently weaker than those proposed by trade unions.

No wonder industry would like to shift titanium dioxide to this other decision-making process; it would delay action for years, and the outcome would be far weaker. On the other side of the argument, the European Trade Union Confederation SidenoteDocument 12 in this batch along with the European Environmental Bureau of green NGOs, SidenoteDocuments 13 and 14 in this batch support keeping the chemical in the current process, with a robust classification based on the European Chemicals Agency’s recommendation.

Another proposal by two countries with a significant titanium dioxide industry (Slovenia and the UK) would avoid any labelling at all, but instead would see a ‘flag’ in the shape of a “note W” to inform about the particular toxicity of titanium dioxide. Many industry bodies have championed this proposal (including the Downstream Users of Chemicals Coordination Group, which includes 11 industry bodies, SidenoteDocument 10 in this batch as it would involve minimal changes to business-as-usual.

In the name of free trade

A final, discernible corporate tactic has been mobilising the titanium dioxide industry beyond the EU in the name of free trade.

Various US trade associations have submitted a brief to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) arguing that the proposed EU titanium dioxide classification “could unnecessarily constrain or even eliminate certain products from international trade”. When the Commission notified its titanium dioxide proposal to the WTO in December 2018, it received a further round of lobbying missives from overseas industry including US and Japanese trade associations SidenoteDocuments 3, 4, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 in this batch. The Speciality Steel Industry of North America (SSINA) also submitted a position paper to the Commission SidenoteDocuments 5 and 8 in this batch drafted by lobbying law firm Kelley, Drye and Warren LLP, objecting to the classification.

The US Trade Representative has also recently called on the EU to postpone its classification proposal, arguing that it may be “unnecessarily disruptive to billions of dollars of US-EU trade”, while the “US mission” in Brussels has attended important EU meetings where titanium dioxide has been discussed. SidenoteDocument 11 in this batch