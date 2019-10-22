Big Oil and Gas buying influence in Brussels

Since 2010, just five oil and gas corporations (Shell, BP, Total, ExxonMobil and Chevron) and their fossil fuel lobby groups have spent at least a quarter of a billion euros buying influence at the heart of European decision-making. It’s part of a decades-long strategy by fossil fuel lobbyists of denying widely-accepted science, and trying to delay, weaken, and sabotage climate action – despite knowing their business heats the planet and destroys communities.

This briefing exposes not just the hundreds of millions these oil and gas majors have spent on lobbying the EU, but the wide variety of underhand tactics they’ve used to successfully water down effective climate legislation.

To really tackle the climate emergency, and ensure that climate and energy policy is conducted entirely in the public interest, we must cut fossil fuels out of our politics.

