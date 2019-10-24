Cut gas, oil and coal out of our politics!

Why Fossil Free Politics?

New research by CEO, Friends of the Earth Europe, Food & Water Europe, and Greenpeace EU, reveals that since 2010, just five oil and gas corporations and their fossil fuel lobby groups have spent at least a quarter of a billion euros buying influence at the heart of European decision-making.

It’s part of a decades-long strategy by fossil fuel lobbyists of denying widely-accepted science, and trying to delay, weaken, and sabotage climate action – despite knowing their business heats the planet and destroys communities.

More than two-thirds of man-made greenhouse gas emissions come from the fossil fuel industry. To prevent global climate breakdown, the vast majority of these companies’ reserves of coal, gas and oil must stay in the ground.

The only way forward is to ensure that climate policy is made entirely in the public interest. There is a fundamental conflict between the industry’s interests and the public interest – between their core business and our need to keep global temperature rise below 1.5° C.

We need a fossil free politics before it's too late.