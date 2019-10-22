We demand #FossilFreePolitics
Almost 200 organisations join the call to cut gas, oil and coal out of our politics
Almost 200 organisations and counting have joined CEO, Food and Water Europe, Friends of the Earth Europe and Greenpeace EU in signing an open letter to decision makers demanding the fossil fuel industry is cut out of politics.
Read the full text below and see the signatories.*
The call is still open, so if you're organisation is interested in signing, please click here. The text is also available in French, Spanish or German.
To download the pdf click here.
If your organisation wants to sign up to the statement, click here.
*the 189 signatories are correct as of the 18th October. However, the call is still open and new signatories have joined since then.