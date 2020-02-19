EU Watchdog Radio: Episode 1
Counter Balance - Challenging Public Investment Banks
In the very first episode of EU Watchdog Radio, Xavier Sol of Counter Balance discusses how the European Union is planning to finance the Green Deal and the role played by the transformation of the European Investment Bank (EIB) into the so-called ‘EU Climate Bank’. Is this really a game changer? How can public funds better be controlled so that taxpayers money does not end up fueling fraud and corruption?
Both CB and CEO raise awareness on the importance of good governance in the European Union, by researching issues like lobbying of large and powerful industries, corporate capture of decision making, corruption, fraud, human rights violations in areas like agro-business, biotech & chemical companies, the financial sector & public investment banks, trade, energy&climate, scientific research and much more…
Stay tuned for more independent and in-depth information that concerns every EU-citizen!