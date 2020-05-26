Hidden contracts? Corporate lobby spending in EU member states in the spotlight

Image from Sidley Austin report via www.bayer.com

This figure of €14.5 million is in stark contrast to both companies’ entries to the EU Lobbying Transparency Register. FleishmanHillard stated it was paid up to €800,000 in 2016 by Monsanto, and up to €600,000 in 2017, its top client for those years. Monsanto for its part claimed its total lobbying budget to be at most €1.45 million between September 2016 and August 2017.

According to the contract, the expected work to be done by FleishmanHillard included the controversial ‘stakeholder lists’, listing no less than 1,475 individuals across several European countries, developing campaign messaging and narratives, delivering research briefs “to deliver credible economic and social impact assessments in each country”, media monitoring and setting up “grassroots” groups by helping “recruits”, notably farmers, to push industry’s pro-glyphosate messages to decision makers. SidenoteFor this particular item, Monsanto had also hired lobby firm Red Flag. This company ran Monsanto’s ‘Freedom to Farm’ campaign, organising stands at agricultural shows across Europe which recruited farmers to help lobby for glyphosate. Red Flag was set up by a former partner of lobby firm Hume Brophy, which coordinates the Monsanto-led Glyphosate Task Force (GTF). The GTF was in charge of filing glyphosate’s renewal dossier with the EU authorities.Monsanto was to be given constant updates and ongoing strategic counsel. All in all, no less than 59 for-hire lobbyists were involved, either employed by FleishmanHillard or by subcontractors at national level.

Complaint to Transparency Register

Corporate Europe Observatory submitted a complaint to the Register’s secretariat, pointing out that the figures both companies declared are at such discrepancy with the amount of €14.5 million of the FleishmanHillard-Monsanto contract, that this can be regarded as a clear case of misinformation. There was no doubt that the sum of €14.5 million should have been declared, because the scope of the Register covers all lobbying activities “carried out with the objective of directly or indirectly influencing the formulation or implementation of policy and the decision-making processes of the EU institutions, irrespective of where they are undertaken and of the channel or medium of communication used”. (emphasis added)

The glyphosate re-authorisation was an EU decision, with a final vote by EU member states. FleishmanHillard’s work targeted key decision makers in Brussels and in various member states. Therefore FleishmanHillard’s activities for Monsanto regarding glyphosate all fell within the remit of the EU Transparency Register. The costs involved should have been declared by both parties in their entries. This would have given the public and decision-makers a more realistic picture of the lobbying firepower of the pesticide industry.

In our complaint we stated that “the size of the discrepancy between the lobby expenditure figures presented by FleishmanHillard and Monsanto on the one hand, and the value of the lobbying contract between the two on the other, excludes the possibility of a mere factual error”, and concluded that both firms should be excluded from the Register. This would mean that they would lose access to high level officials and Members of the European Parliament.

The Transparency Secretariat responded to Corporate Europe Observatory, declaring that it would “update its guidelines for registrants with regard to activities carried out at EU Member State level. In doing so, whilst recognising the complexity of the matter, we hope to ensure a consistent interpretation of the scope of activities covered in future.” The Secretariat concluded it could not take further action on the case itself since the figures for these years no longer feature on its website and Monsanto is no longer registered as an independent entity. SidenoteHistorical data from the EU Transparency Register can be easily accessed via www.lobbyfacts.eu

The consequence of the Secretariat's decision ought to be that lobby spending figures declared by corporate lobbies across all sectors will feature far higher and more realistic figures, now that the Register will pay more attention to spending on member state level lobbying. Whether they will actually do this, and how the new guidelines will be implemented, remains to be seen.