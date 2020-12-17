United Arab Emirates’ growing legion of lobbyists support its ‘soft superpower’ ambitions in Brussels

1. Bussola Institute: Think tank well-equipped for lobbying role

The Bussola Institute, a mysterious new think tank on Gulf affairs located right round the corner from the European Commission, sprung up in Brussels in 2017. The Institute did not respond to a query from Corporate Europe Observatory about the sources of its funding, which it does not publicly disclose, nor whether it operates as a lobbyist in any capacity. It also did not reply to queries about whether its roster of Honorary Advisory Board members receives any payment. This Board is a well-connected powerhouse of conservative European political figures, offering Bussola a myriad of influencing and networking possibilities: the Chair is former Spanish Prime Minister José María Aznar, and the other Board Members are former Secretary-General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Irish President Mary McAleese; not to mention former Prime Ministers of France, François Fillon, and Croatia, Jadranka Kosor, and to top it off, former EU Commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou. Meanwhile various MEPs are listed as ‘Guests of Honour’ including former Prime Minister of Poland Jerzey Busek MEP.

While the Bussola Institute’s mission statement is an “independent and not-for-profit, non-governmental organisation established in Brussels as a world-class Research Institute and Think-and-Do-Tank, which is committed to forging multicultural interconnections between the Gulf Countries and the European Union”, it was founded by exclusively UAE establishment figures. It is hard to avoid the conclusion, then, that this is largely an Abu Dhabi-run outfit, pursuing exclusively Emirati policy goals and objectives.

The Institute appears to combine genuine, serious research with lobbying and strategic communications that reflect the UAE’s national policy objectives, publishing policy documents and hosting events in Brussels that create a channel of access to influential EU politicians and officials. As Andreas Krieg, academic at Kings College London told British newspaper The Times: “The danger of outfits like Bussola is that it suggests a degree of academic objectivity, when in reality it serves the foreign policy interests of a country in the Middle East whose human rights record and policies are incompatible with the values and interests of Europe." He continues, “I think it is therefore problematic for any government to engage with Bussola, as the presence of senior policy-makers on the board, or at events, provides this Emirati lobbying outfit with legitimacy.”

The Bussola Institute was registered as a not-for-profit organisation in 2017 in Brussels, and appeared in the EU’s Transparency Register at the end of 2018. Its self-declared budget is, according to its Transparency Register entry, €400,000, with annual lobbying costs estimated at €50,000 to €90,000. Five staff members are listed as having European Parliament passes.

There is no financial information on the Bussola Institute website, nor in the Transparency Register, as to who might be bankrolling the self-styled “think-and-do tank”; and while the organisation claims to focus on “the political, social, economic, security and cultural issues that affect policy making in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU) regions” SidenoteThe GCC refers to the political and economic alliance of six Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. in reality as a spokesperson told British newspaper The Sunday Times last year, “Bussola was established, and has been initially funded, by a group of Emirati sponsors concerned to deepen and enhance understanding of the political, economic, strategic and social issues that connect the EU and the Gulf Co-operation Council.”

Both founders’ work histories show them to be UAE establishment figures, and appear to reflect two poles of the institute: on the one hand, genuine academic research, and on the other, strategic communications. Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors Amal Al-Haddabi comes from the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, a serious academic research centre based in Abu Dhabi, with partnerships with Cambridge University in the UK, among others. From 2015 she has also acted as the Adviser to the Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE. Co-founder Mohammed Baharoon, member of the Board of Directors, has a background in media and is also Director General of B’huth, a private UAE research institute (also known as the Dubai Public Policy Research Centre) which he established in 2002. B’huth describes its specialities as including “geostrategic analysis”, “national security”, and as a “dedicated outfit for strategic communication”; as well offering “media management” and “policy guidance”. On the B’huth website Baharoon makes a frank assessment of the UAE’s diplomatic relations with the EU: “Given the troubled state of EU diplomacy, regional players such as the UAE felt that they had no choice but to try and work within the context of intra-European divisions, by strengthening and cultivating bilateral ties with some of its more proactive and influential European partners on issues of mutual interest. This includes, for instance, significant coordination with France on Libya.” Baharoon’s statement on the Bussola website says he “has been reading world politics as the ultimate literary genre where fact and fiction are two faces of the same coin”. This appears to be the profile of a lobbying and communications professional.

Secretary General John Dennehy is the only staff member listed on the Bussola Institute’s website; his previous roles include Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Education Council, but before this he was Secretary General of Ireland’s Ministry of Education and Science. Brian Power, Bussola’s Director of Corporate Affairs and Strategy, is also a former Irish Department of Education alumni. Interestingly given its three Irish connections SidenoteBussola Institute is not in the Irish lobby register. https://www.lobbying.ie/ (Dennehy, Power, and board member McAleese), the Bussola Institute attracted criticism in The Sunday Times in 2019 as the UAE lobby vehicle had been given free access to use the Irish state’s official guesthouse, Farmleigh House, for a 2018 conference ‘Lessons for the Future Navigation of the Relationships between EU and GCC Countries’ at which former Irish President Mary McAleese spoke (along with a roster of heavyweight Irish politicians, including a former European Commissioner). Discussions included, “how effective networking at both national and at European levels were key to influencing in the European context but that the complexity of Europe’s Institutions requires enormous patience and calls for the clear articulation of priorities”. This Dublin event also marked the signing of a partnership between the Bussola Institute and Dublin University for research “on fostering and enhancing relations between countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the EU”.

According to The Sunday Times story, the Bussola Institute says board member McAleese is not paid but receives “a modest honorarium for her time”, plus expenses. Neither the Institute nor the honorary board members contacted replied to a request by Corporate Europe Observatory to explain what if any payments they have received for their roles.

The pandemic hasn’t stopped Bussola’s networking and influencing events. More recently McAleese spoke at a Bussola webinar on Europe’s post-COVID strategy and the relations with the GCC states in summer 2020, calling for the restarting of negotiations for an EU-Gulf states free trade agreement. Also participating in the webinar were other members of the board including Aznar, Diamantopoulou, Fogh Rasmussen, Kosor, and right wing Spanish MEP Antonio López-Istúriz White.

In August 2020 another Bussola webinar ‘Trends and Opportunities in EU-GCC Trade Relations’, in which Mary McAleese and then-EU Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan participated, the Commissioner (who is also from Ireland) stated that “We should get round the table and restart our negotiations. We are working towards that objective at the moment.” (This trade deal had been paralysed since the Qatar crisis which now looks to be easing.)

Weapons-grade strategic communications

One of the most interesting staff members of the Bussola Institute, Angus Taverner, is not named on the staff list, but in publications he is described as “Director of Engagement and Communication”. Taverner has a Masters degree in PR and strategic communications and is a professional consultant in the area, with a background in military intelligence.

Taverner is described as leader of Smith Taverner, a strategic communications consultancy whose website says it has completed “many projects involving: risk analysis; interpreting international media trends and public perceptions; and offered commentary on the strategic challenges that influence political, diplomatic and economic issues around the world and particularly in the Middle East.” His bio says Taverner “planned the military-media support for initial operations in both Iraq and Afghanistan and evolved the UK policy for embedding war correspondents with UK forces”. According to his publications record his expertise includes “the strategic use of ‘Soft Power’ and the military employment of Information and Influence Campaigns” and has conducted trainings including in UAE. A cached website from the previous incarnation of this company shows it is clearly a political lobbying and influencing outfit. He is also listed as a current Director of Global Affairs at Dubai Policy Research Institute, otherwise known as B’huth, where he has worked since 2004. This organisation is led by Bussola Institute founder Baharoon; its programmes include ‘Reimagining Yemen’; the institute also offers policy advice for UAE on its diplomatic approaches to the EU (see above).

In a nutshell, Taverner’s background in what is essentially political warfare – given his background in military intelligence, psychological operations, strategic communications, risk analysis, and PR expertise – makes him seem quite over-qualified for a simple Brussels think tank press role.

Events he has participated in on behalf of Bussola include ‘Key Challenges for Iraq: A Way Forward for EU and Gulf Involvement’ for which he authored a May 2019 report, and in July 2020, he moderated a webinar (featuring Rosamaria Gili from the European External Action Service) on ‘The Way Forward in Libya’.

The ambitions of the Bussola Institute are indicated in its Transparency Register entry, where it suggests, “While the Bussola Institute is not yet participating in Commission Expert Groups or EU forums, it would propose to do so going forward.” Meanwhile, the extent to which genuine academic freedom is respected within the Institute remains to be seen.