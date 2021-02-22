BASF wining MEPs in COVID times

It would be interesting to see whether BASF’s selection contains any organic wine – of little commercial interest to the company – and to examine the levels of pesticides residues in the wines offered to MEPs. Recent tests found residues of very toxic pesticides even in prestigious bottles – though the worst consequences from pesticide exposure from conventional vineyards are borne by the environment and local communities. Valérie Murat, an activist whose father died of exposure to toxic pesticides while working in vineyards, is being sued by the wine industry in Bordeaux, France for criticising the use of these substances.

“There is no such thing as a free lunch”: lobbyists wining and dining decision-makers might be the most widespread cliché about the lobbying profession, but there is more than a grain of truth to it. Isn't thanking who feeds you considered one of the most basic rules of social life?

To limit the influence this might confer to lobbyists, the European Parliament has enacted a rule forbidding gifts above €150 in value, and only those “in accordance with courtesy usage”. Has this threshold been reached with BASF’s “wine tasting kit”, and can six “small” (how small?) bottles of wine still be considered in line with normal courtesy? Surely BASF, whose 2019 EU lobbying budget was above €3 million, wouldn’t want to serve inferior bottles to MEPs, and 25€ per bottle is not that expensive when it comes to good wines.

Karen Melchior, a Danish RENEW MEP belonging to the European Parliament’s Advisory Committee on the Conduct of Members, told CEO that “we should try and apply in this exceptional situation the rules designed for the "real" life. If this had been an in-person event, the rules foresee that what is given MEPs in terms of drinks and food do not exceed what would normally be expected in such circumstances, and the event itself should be declared in the register of events organised by third parties. Online meetings are meetings. We should make sure that nobody uses the COVID situation to bend the rules".

This event raises many issues. We checked with a few MEPs: not all were invited. So, were only certain political groups invited, and if so which ones? Will this event only include friends of the agribusiness industry, to keep the echo chamber going and mobilise its MEP friends for the Farm to Fork battle? Have representatives of the Portuguese Presidency been invited too? Will MEP Irene Tolleret, a RENEW MEP and also a wine-maker from the Pic St Loup area in France, Herbert Dorfmann, the co-rapporteur of the INI report on Farm to Fork, or Norbert Lins, the Chair of the Agri Committee, be on the guest-list? Who else? Will all attending MEPs duly declare their participation to events organised by third parties, as per the applicable rules? Is this yet another example of how the pandemic is increasing existing inequalities between big business and NGOs when it comes to lobbying EU decision-makers? So many questions…

In the meantime, for those of our readers who would want to support a genuine environmental and social reform of the EU’s agriculture policies, signing the European Citizens Initiative “Save Bees and Farmers” can definitely help!