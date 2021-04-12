Expanding the corporate capture of research: the new EU Joint Undertakings

Joint Undertakings in a nutshell

The nine new partnerships created by this regulation would be:

the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking; the Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking; the Clean Hydrogen Joint Undertaking; the Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking; the Global Health EDCTP3 Joint Undertaking; the Innovative Health Initiative Joint Undertaking; the Key Digital Technologies Joint Undertaking; the Single European Sky ATM Research 3 Joint Undertaking; the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking.

The new partnerships, all to be headquartered in Brussels, use a type of public-private partnership that has existed since 2014, the 'Joint Undertakings'. Created after intense pressure from corporate lobby groups, these Joint Undertakings are small EU institutions created for ten years by a Council regulation, whose Governing Board is split 50/50 between representatives of the European Commission and industry lobbyists. Between 2014 and 2020, the public financial contribution planned for the seven Joint Undertakings created by the EU was above €7 billion. These structures published several calls for proposals every year, to which applied research consortia including large companies, SMEs and public universities and research centres. The majority of the research consortia selected by Joint Undertakings to obtain the funding were created by companies already participating in the partnerships.

Investing in “key technologies and industries in line with the industrial strategy for Europe”, the purpose of these partnerships as defined by the draft regulation would also be to “develop and accelerate the uptake of innovative solutions throughout the Union” addressing “climate, environmental, health and other global societal challenges contributing to Union strategic priorities, in particular to reach the UNSDGs [United Nations Sustainable Development Goals] and achieve climate neutrality by 2050”. While the aims sound lofty, the devil is in the implementation.

The public research funding at stake for all these new Joint Undertakings is €9.6 billion, to be taken out of the second pillar ('Societal Challenges and Industry Competitiveness' – total budget €53.8 billion) of Horizon Europe (the EU’s Research framework programme 2021-2027). Horizon Europe’s total budget is €95.5 billion, with the first pillar ('Excellent and Open Science' - funding frontier research by universities and public research centres) only totaling €24.9 billion, 26 per cent of the budget, down from 32 per cent in the previous Horizon 2020 EU Research Programme.

Under Horizon 2020, Joint Undertakings were implementing a Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda drafted by industry then adopted by the European Commission. While the EU brought in cash, companies participating in the partnership contributed both financially and in kind, with their own researchers and research facilities. The idea was that Joint Undertakings helped steer industry’s research and development priorities at the European scale, and along societal needs, thanks to public funding. Industry’s in-kind contribution was meant to represent at least the same amount as the EU's funding. The EU funding mostly went to the SMEs and research institutions involved in the projects, while these projects’ outcomes were usually appropriated by the participating companies.

This model for funding R&D is understandably attractive for large companies, as it enables them to get others to perform the research work using public funding, and to reap the rewards without shouldering much of the associated risks. 'De-risking' industry’s research projects is even a stated aim of these partnerships. The burning question is whether this model actually enables additional, riskier research, that these companies would not have performed alone, or whether they simply use this funding opportunity (which they lobbied for) to fund research projects they had planned to invest in anyway. In the latter case, we would be looking at a mere subsidy scheme for large companies, not a policy instrument delivering research results for public needs.

In 2011 the website of the pharmaceutical industry’s lobby group in Brussels, EFPIA (European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations), advertised the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) to potentially interested pharma companies by saying that “in some cases, this offers tremendous cost savings, as the IMI projects replicate work that individual companies would have had to do anyway”. This interesting admission was removed from EFPIA’s website, but this situation hardly offers value for EU taxpayers' money! Has the situation improved since this interesting admission? One would need to get a candid response from the companies themselves to be sure, but in our analysis there has been much to be concerned about.