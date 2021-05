Airbus’ direct and indirect lobbying

As is standard procedure for any EU senior official, upon leaving public office Domecq remained bound by a two year notification period during which he was required to seek authorisation from his former employer before taking up any new job. It is the responsibility of the official to notify its former employer before taking up a new job, to allow them to assess the role for potential conflicts of interest and lobbying implications. This prior notification is fundamental because, if the employer finds reason for concern, it can impose restrictions, or even instruct the former staff member not to take up the job offer Sidenote Like most agencies, the EDA has implemented its own Staff Regulations, which are based on the EU Staff Regulations https://eda.europa.eu/docs/default-source/documents/eda-staff-regulations.pdf .

Domecq’s application to the EDA, released to us under access to documents laws, explained after some prodding, that at Airbus he would be responsible for the company’s lobbying, including on core activities such as proposing country specific lobby plans on “hot topics”, interacting with and trying to impact “political counterparts” and coordinating lobby campaigns.

Domecq did not see the fact that he was to become a lobbyist as a problem, because he stated his lobbying would be limited to Spain. However, Spain is itself a member of the EDA, and member-states have direct involvement in the running of the agency. The EDA, as it says itself, is the “only EU Agency whose Steering Board meets at ministerial level”. This means that Defence Ministers “decide on the annual budget, the three year work programme, the annual work plan, projects, programmes and new initiatives.”

There was also a second component to Domecq’s job. As the EDA puts it, at Airbus Domecq would, in effect, be wearing “two hats”. The second one involved the role of Strategy Advisor to the Chief Executive of Airbus Defence and Space, Dirk Hoke. The same person that had been in contact with (and lobbied) Domecq while he was leading the EDA.

Now, as an advisor to Hoke, Domecq would contribute his “experience” to Airbus’ global strategy “worldwide as well as NATO, EU or individual countries in Europe or beyond”. This part of his job makes him responsible for work on the “policy domain” and might include “occasional contacts with senior representatives of other countries and organisations (including EU) beyond Spain”.

The former EDA chief argued that this would not include lobbying activities towards the EU institutions or bodies.

It is hard to reconcile this interpretation with the information that preceded it. An important component of lobbying is what is often called “indirect lobbying” meaning providing advise on who and how to influence decision-makers often based on information gathered either by their professional experience or by continued contact with decision-makers As the EU Ombudsman explained when closing the inquiry into former President Barroso’s new job at Goldman Sachs International, “one of key objectives of a lobbyist is to meet with public officials and to obtain from them information which may be useful to the company they represent.“

Even if Domecq does not directly try to influence his former EDA colleagues, if he advises others on how and who to lobby on EDA issues (ie most of the EU’s defence cooperation and investment), then he is in effect performing indirect lobbying activities.