From Facebook friends to lobby consultants

Green MEP Daniel Freund believes that for the Staff Regulations to have been properly implemented, Sabathil should have been forbidden from taking any EUTOP roles for two years following his departure from the EEAS. After news regarding the investigation broke in January 2020, and under intense media pressure, the EEAS announced it would start an investigation on possible wrongdoing by the former ambassador but no news has followed. As far as Corporate Europe Observatory is aware, the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Ethics fail: only 0.62% revolving door moves rejected

These three cases – Salla, Krüger, Sabathil – have differing contexts but they show how the EU Staff Regulations are not being properly implemented. As far as can be seen, all three officials asked for authorisation from their institution, their roles were assessed and approved with restrictions. In none of these cases has a mechanism for monitoring or enforcing compliance been created.

For Corporate Europe Observatory all three cases should have been rejected for a specific period, at least as long as the requirement to seek authorisation for new roles (two years). This would be fully in line with the current EU Staff Regulations (Article 16 and Article 40) which foresee the possibility of rejecting a role when it is related to the work the official had led in their past three years of service and which could create a “conflict with the legitimate interests of the institutions”.

In 2019 the Commission services approved 363 requests for post-public office employment from officials, and it rejected just 3. When it came to requests to take up outside employment during personal leave, it approved 594 requests and rejected 3.

Yet there seems to be a reluctance to fully implement the EU Staff Regulations by considering a rejection if a risk of conflict of interests is identified and serious. Corporate Europe Observatory has asked the Commission how often it rejects employment requests. According to the department of Human Resources, in 2019 the Commission services approved 363 requests for post-public office employment from officials, and it rejected just 3. When it came to requests to take up outside employment during personal leave, it approved 594 requests and rejected 3.

That translates into an overall rejection rate of only 0.62 per cent. Obviously we don’t have access to the justification of each assessment and many of these moves are likely harmless and could be approved. But when we compare the miniscule rejection rate to the many problematic authorisations we know about, we see we have an institutional praxis that accepts the risk of conflicts of interest and reputational damage, rather than fully implementing the EU Staff Regulations.

Individual cases of concern create specific problems: the potential for conflicts of interests, or for specific companies to gain privileged influence and know-how, to take just two. But the revolving doors phenomenon gains another dimension when it becomes systemic, as it erodes the boundaries between public and corporate interest and damages the integrity of policy-making, as well as undermining public trust as a whole.

Farkas controversy exposes holes in ethics system

This unwillingness to reject even cases of concern echoes the recent controversy at the European Banking Authority and its authorisation of then-Executive Director Adam Farkas to leave and start a new job at the financial lobby group, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME). This case led to a complaint to the European Ombudsman by the coalition ChangeFinance (which includes Corporate Europe Observatory). The Ombudsman eventually found that the EBA’s handling of this case constituted maladministration and, that as per the Staff Regulations, the job ought to have been entirely rejected.

Interestingly, the Farkas controversy also lifted the veil on the reasoning behind approving these cases. When the EBA sought to justify its decision, it pointed to a little known Commission decision taken under the guidance of then Commissioner Oettinger and approved in June 2018. The Commission Decision C(2018) 4048) clarifies how the Commission services should interpret the EU Staff Regulations and implement them. In this document the Commission recommends that the services should define “an appropriate balance between the need to ensure integrity through temporary prohibitions and restrictions and the need to respect the former staff member’s fundamental right to engage in work and to pursue a freely chosen or accepted occupation”.

It seems the way this plays out, is that when considering an authorisation, the option of prohibiting a job move is not seriously considered. That was certainly the case with the European Banking Authority. It should also be noted that temporarily forbidding a high level official from taking up a specific job, such as one that creates conflicts of interest or that includes lobbying, does not constitute an attack on the right to ‘engage in work’. In many cases it is a legitimate move to protect the integrity of the EU institution and is explicitly included in the EU Staff Regulations.

The process drawn up by the Commission Decision also relies on a system of restrictions but does not set up any monitoring or enforcement system, either at the individual case level or institutional level. By approving this decision, the Commission has effectively gutted the EU Staff Regulations. It also sets a bad example for other EU bodies such as the EBA.

One could also point to the bad example set by EU political leaders in cases like former President Barroso taking up a job at Goldman Sachs International, or Commissioner Oettinger setting up his own consultancy while in office and being allowed to start activity within one year of leaving.

This decision is, of course, not the only reason behind the poor enforcement of the rules. One could also point to the bad example set by EU political leaders in cases like former President Barroso taking up a job at Goldman Sachs International, or Commissioner Oettinger setting up his own consultancy while in office and being allowed to start activity within one year of leaving. These high level examples define a culture where revolving doors moves are seen as a normal part of the career progression.

Last month Corporate Europe Observatory joined other NGOs to write to the Commission to take stock of the Farkas case and the Ombudsman rulings and act to close the revolving door. Specifically, we asked the Commission to:

Enforce the rules on post-public employment within the Commission and in all EU agencies.

Sharpen the rules concerned with revolving doors.

Make sure that strong rules on conflict of interest and revolving doors are implemented across all EU institutions.

Harmonise the rules so that different ethics documents do not contradict each other. Meanwhile, the Commission should make sure that EU Staff Regulations are fully complied with.

Consult the public when creating an independent body to supervise and enforce the rules on revolving doors.

Create a culture of integrity by fostering staff knowledge and understanding of ethics rules.

All these measures are needed; otherwise the scandals and controversies will continue as the revolving door keeps spinning.