NGOs demand chemicals reform stays on track
Much needed reforms to the EU's chemicals regulation are under threat by industry and centre-right lobbying. NGOs have demanded that EU decision-makers "stay on track" and maintain the deadlines for reforms of October 2022 (Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Regulation) and March 2023 (REACH, Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals).
It is vital that the chemical industry transitions to safe and sustainable chemicals, engages in decarbonisation, and finally cleans up its pollution. Otherwise, their investments will lock them and the society as a whole, on a pathway that remains toxic. As such, we risk missing the biggest opportunity for change in the last 50 years.
The REACH and CLP reforms are critical to the achievement of a toxic-free environment. Chemicals reform must not become another victim of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
