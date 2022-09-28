NGOs demand chemicals reform stays on track

It is vital that the chemical industry transitions to safe and sustainable chemicals, engages in decarbonisation, and finally cleans up its pollution. Otherwise, their investments will lock them and the society as a whole, on a pathway that remains toxic. As such, we risk missing the biggest opportunity for change in the last 50 years.

The REACH and CLP reforms are critical to the achievement of a toxic-free environment. Chemicals reform must not become another victim of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

