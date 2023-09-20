BusinessEurope: the death star of corporate lobbying

According to LobbyFacts, BusinessEurope is the organisation with the most meetings with the European Commissioners and their most senior civil servants, the cabinets. Since 2014, BE has had a total of 402 meetings at that level, 145 of them with Commissioners (August 2023). Since von der Leyen took over as Commission President in December 2019, BE has had 87 meetings with Commissioners and 107 with members of their cabinet (as of August 2023).

Clearly BE is a regular visitor with the Commission and high-level civil servants; and these numbers are not even complete. The register only covers the Commissioners and the top 300 officials, which leaves out a large number of civil servants actively involved in policy-making. Moreover, not all meetings with Commissioners and high-ranking civil servants go into the register, ie those held in the context of the Social Dialogue, a series of procedures which allows the ETUC, the trade union confederation, and three employers’ associations – SGI, SMEUnited, and BusinessEurope – to be thoroughly consulted in social affairs and labour market issues.

Finally, according to Integrity Watch, BusinessEurope has had more than 100 meetings with Members of the European Parliament since June 2019, which makes them virtually part of the furniture. And in reality the number is likely to be even higher, as not all MEPs disclose their lobbying meetings.

Coordination and distribution

A full account would also have to include BE’s role as a coordinator between employers, one that can help distribute resources towards the most important issue of the day.

While BusinessEurope tends to have a strong opinion about everything economic, its main task is to fight for employers’ interests in overarching and strategic areas, including the Single Market, economic policies, labour markets, education, and more. For example it often fights for less – or laxer – regulation generally, as opposed to in specific sectors such as chemicals. However, BE will step in when an issue that mainly affects a particular sector becomes high on the political and economic agenda. For instance, in 2017 it was quick to pick up the fight to prevent platform workers from having easy access to labour rights enjoyed by other workers. The platform companies, such as Uber, were clearly too weak to win on their own. BE happily provided support, and has since become the strongest opponent of mandatory EU rules in this area.

Given BE is an umbrella organisation for the most important employers’ groups in Europe, it facilitates close cooperation between the 40 member groups. Very often one or more member organisations take the lead on a particular issue and reports back to BE, in order to have the organisation as a whole intervene and contribute, to strategise with allies, and to pool resources. For example when two Nordic employers groups launched a campaign against sustainable corporate governance and due diligence in 2020-2021 out of fear that their boards or directors would become liable for human rights atrocities or environmental destruction committed by their subsidiaries or suppliers abroad, as a first step they reached out to BE to set up an active coalition and improve coordination. The campaign was very successful. In terms of how many companies in Europe, and how far down the supply chains the rules would have an impact, and indeed the measures and their enforcement, the final proposal from the Commission was far weaker than originally envisioned.

More than meets the eye

It’s this cross-sector strategising role that makes BE a kind of Death Star – a coordination centre and a pool of resources – for big business lobbyists in Brussels. Given this, it makes sense to add the meetings between the Commission and the individual members of BE to get a real sense of the firepower involved. And that brings us to another level entirely. According to the European Commission’s Transparency Register, during the von der Leyen presidency, BE’s member organisations had a total of 152 meetings with Commissioners, adding to the 87 by BE, and a further 228 meetings with cabinet members. There are a few overlaps with the BE meetings, but not a lot. (A comparison between the 402 BE meetings with Commissioners and cabinet members, with 168 meetings of the German Industry Association Verband der Deutschen Industrie show that only 4 overlap.)

If we apply the same logic to the lobby spend and number of lobbyists, that is, adding the member organisations’ numbers to those of BusinessEurope, we start to get a real idea of the combined firepower. According to its own entry to the Transparency Register, BE spends between €4 and €4.5 million per year employing 30 full time lobbyists. If we add the member organisations, however, the total sum is between €22 and €26 million, and the number of lobbyists is between 215 and 380.

A caveat: these numbers are still likely to be underestimates. According to BE’s website, it has a total of 57 employees, and according to the company register of the Belgian National Bank, it has an annual turnover of approximately €9.3 million euros, more than double the sum of 4 million euros it has reported as lobbying expenses to the Transparency Register. We’d argue that given the organisation’s whole purpose is to influence the EU institutions – to lobby - BE’s Transparency Register declaration of its own lobbying firepower seems rather conservative.

The Commission comes to them

The high number of meetings is about much more than a visit to a Commissioner’s office. Frequently, Commissioners or cabinet members come visit the employers’ headquarters in Avenue Kortenbergh, or join internal meetings online. For example in the spring and summer of 2020 members of Commissioner Reynders’ cabinet joined several meetings of BusinessEurope’s Legal Affairs Committee to discuss the Commissioner's plans on corporate governance. And on occasion Commissioner Nickolas Schmit has been part of the talks when BusinessEurope’s Social Affairs Committee met, as in a June 2020 discussion about posted workers (ie. workers that work temporarily in another member state) and the directive on minimum wage that he was still mulling at the time. In November 2022 Kurt van den Berghe, member of Commission President von der Leyen’s cabinet, joined a meeting of BusinessEurope’s Industrial Affairs Committee to discuss the energy crisis and the European Green Deal.

The more powerful the Commissioner, the more BusinessEurope’s dominance on the lobbying scene stands out. And BE has regular interaction with all the key figures in the Commission. The exception is to some extent the Commission’s President who seems to have a strong preference for the European Roundtable for Industry – a forum of dozens of leaders of the biggest transnational companies in Europe. However, when including the cabinet, BE stands out as the most frequent visitor in the President’s office with a total of 14 meetings since December 2019. In comparison, the ETUC, the trade union counterpart, met von der Leyen’s cabinet only twice, at meetings where BE too was present.

The annual secretive summit

Perhaps the strongest indication of BusinessEurope’s strong relationship with the European Commission is it at its annual get-together. In November each year BE organizes a conference for its Advisory and Support Group (ASG) - an assembly for big companies inside BusinessEurope that do not formally have a vote in the formal BE decision-making. That does not mean, however, that they do not have a say, nor that they are not integrated in the daily business. Uber, for instance, is represented directly in the ASG and indirectly in relevant BusinessEurope committees via allies from other companies or associations they are a part of. The annual “CEO Dialogue” with the Commission, then, is more a sign of an extraordinary status these companies enjoy with BusinessEurope, and the Commission.

The basic concept seems to mimic the annual meeting between the President of the Commission, the French and German heads of state and the chief executives of mega-companies in the European Roundtable for Industry (ERT) – a summit between political and economic power. As with the ERT Summits, the meetings between the Commission and BE’s ASG, the hottest economic issues of the day are discussed. But the meetings are clearly not intended for publicity. Both the Commission and BusinessEurope are shy about sharing details from the conversations between some of the biggest companies in Europe and Commissioners.