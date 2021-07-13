Business lobbies dominate secret channel to influence Council

Behind closed doors, with little or no transparency about what is said and who is saying it, this secret lobby channel is surely prized by industry. This practice has continued over a number of years, likely extending long before the 30 months analysed in this study. It is facilitated by member state governments holding the Council presidency who issue the invitations, and overall must be seen in the context of a Council which is far too eager to do the bidding of big business. Meanwhile the Council Secretariat seems unable to intervene: a commitment in July 2019 to put in place guidelines on this issue has not been met.

Council working parties – what you need to know

There are 150+ working parties and other preparatory bodies in the EU Council which develop positions on policy and proposed legislation for member state ministers to agree. Officials from the 27 member states attend working party meetings, sometimes on a weekly basis. The member state which holds the rotating presidency of the Council (currently Slovenia, previously Portugal and Germany) is responsible for setting the agenda of working party meetings and chairing them. It is therefore their decision whether or not to invite external speakers.

The focus of this analysis is the Working Party on Competitiveness and Growth which meets via sub-groups on Better Regulation, Industry, Internal Market, and Tourism. It prepares draft positions and decisions for the Competitiveness Council of member state ministers and its current work programme includes hot topics such as the EU’s digital strategy, industrial policy, and various aspects of the single market. Upcoming issues will include controversial plans to provide a new form of investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), essentially legal privileges for corporations investing within the EU.

The activities and operations of Council working parties are under-scrutinised considering the key role they play in the development of Council positions on draft legislation and in setting the EU’s agenda. This reflects the secretive way in which they are allowed to operate: legislative documents are not routinely published, and there is no requirement to minute either the discussions or the positions articulated by member states. This opacity has been heavily criticised by the European Ombudsman, MEPs, and InvestigateEurope, while Corporate Europe Observatory has illustrated how these working parties are key targets for corporate lobbyists. On too many issues, member state ministers and officials act as ‘middle men’ for corporate interests. And as set out below, the opportunity to address a Council working party meeting surely represents a boost to corporate lobby firepower.