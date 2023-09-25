Which comes first - chemical-industry profits or health?

As well as demanding action to tackle high energy prices, VCI has in its sights the European Union’s most important legislation in this arena, REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals), which it demands the EU institutions ‘avoid tightening’. Its also pushes to ‘stem the tide of new regulation’ and ‘prevent blanket bans’ of toxic chemicals.

Not fit for purpose

We have been here before. Twenty years ago, the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC) used exactly the same rhetoric - called out at the time by Corporate Europe Observatory - when it opposed the introduction of the original REACH rules. These would purportedly ‘de-industrialise Europe’ and result in two million job losses. In fact, since 2002 the EU’s export of chemicals has grown on average by a remarkable 6.7 per cent annually.

But REACH is no longer fit for purpose. The European Green Deal promised action towards a toxic-free environment, and the European Commission committed itself to revising REACH, since the current rules are failing to get toxic chemicals off the market at anything like the pace needed to resolve the pollution crisis.

This is indeed urgent. European citizens are exposed to ‘alarmingly high levels of chemical substances’, linked to cancer, infertility, obesity and asthma while also contributing to the collapse of insect, bird and mammal populations. Yet, three years on, the commission has failed to produce its proposal to revise REACH. It is not only delayed but expected to be diluted in ambition too.

Right now, the fate of the revision hangs in the balance. How could a progressive policy aimed at tackling serious health and environmental issues, alongside a large number of other key pieces of the Green Deal agenda on pesticides and biodiversity, have become so vulnerable to industry pressure?