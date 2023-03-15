Chemical romance: how politicians fell for BASF

A. A ‘fine’ mess

According to the Chemscore 2022 report, BASF is producing 133 hazardous chemicals, a number which has increased. These include 25 “persistent” substances, 11 of which are PFAS or ‘forever’ chemicals. BASF was also rated 0 out of 6 in the “lack of controversies” category of Chemscore 2022 because of various accidents in the past decade, two of which led to “fatal outcomes for workers in their plants”. These controversies include incidents at BASF’s flagship Ludwigshafen site, while a 2019 report by BUND found that BASF was among a number of major chemical producers that had broken important aspects of the EU’s key chemical safety regulation REACH by not completing important safety checks.

However, if anything its safety record in the US is even more alarming. In December 2021 BASF had the largest footprint of cancer-causing air pollution of any foreign-owned company and the fourth-largest toxic footprint among all companies operating in the US, according to analysis by ProPublica. Gulliver, the Corpwatch data site, records a massive US$173 million worth of fines levied on the company (from the year 2000 to 29 September 2022) in the US, including 143 environment-related offences which clocked up over US$88 million in penalties. Violation Tracker maps these penalties in more detail. Some relate to ‘Cancer Alley’ a stretch of the Mississippi River in Louisiana where the population of mostly Black and poor people have been forced to breathe a “toxic soup” of chemicals from industrial smokestacks owned by BASF and other companies. All told, ProPublica estimated that BASF’s two dozen plants in the US elevate cancer risks for an estimated 1.5 million people.

B. Genetic modification

Biotechnology including genetically engineered products are a substantial and highly contentious part of the BASF portfolio.

Along with other big industry players, BASF is pushing to deregulate all new GMOs including products from controversial CRISPR-Cas genome engineering techniques SidenoteGene editing techniques such as CRISPR guide molecular scissors to the location on the genome where the DNA change is intended to take place. The products are known as new GMOs as this is a relatively new development that differs from the previous generation of GMOs. https://www.gmfreeze.org/why-freeze/new-gm-techniques/ in areas of seed, biotechnology and crop protection research. Meanwhile BASF has been applying for import authorisation for crops that are modified to be tolerant to herbicides, showing that their business model is not focused on reducing dependence on pesticides.

It’s remarkable that BASF has not learnt its lesson regarding the risks of GM considering the Bader Farms dicamba legal ruling in 2020. BASF and Bayer (which now owns herbicide-producer Monsanto) were ordered to pay millions when peach farmer Bill Bader complained about dicamba-based herbicides being sprayed on a neighbour’s GM-engineered cotton crop. Dicamba then drifted over to his farm, and killed his peach trees. This case and similar suits about the use of dicamba are still in the US courts today and it remains a contentious herbicide.

C. Selling toxic pesticides

Dicamba is far from the only risky agricultural product in the BASF portfolio. A 2020 study by Public Eye into the export of highly hazardous pesticides found that 5 big producers including BASF (alongside Bayer Crop Science, Corteva Agriscience, FMC, and Syngenta) are “champions in sales of the world’s most toxic and controversial pesticides”. Public Eye’s analysis showed that in 2018 nearly 25 per cent of BASF’s sales of its pesticide bestsellers were of substances that pose the highest levels of hazard to health or the environment, amounting to US$640 million. These include the insecticide Fipronil (toxic to honey bees and found to be at the heart of the 2017 Belgian and Dutch egg scandal) as reported in a 2021 Corporate Europe Observatory study.

A 2020 study by German and global south NGOs revealed that Bayer and BASF were selling pesticides in the global south which contain active ingredients that are not approved in the EU, including substances which are explicitly banned in the EU as they are especially hazardous to human health and the environment. The authors considered that such “double standards” of German multinationals endanger the health of farmworkers in South Africa and indigenous groups in Brazil.

D. In bed with fossil fuels

Chemical production requires huge amounts of energy, both as a feedstock in products and to power the manufacturing process. BASF’s Ludwigshafen Verbund alone consumes four per cent of Germany’s total gas consumption or more than that of the whole of Denmark. For decades BASF and other intensive energy users have worked to secure cheap and reliable supplies of fossil fuels, including via its subsidiary Wintershall Dea. This has helped lock Germany and the EU into Russian gas and, most recently, the alternative liquefied natural gas (LNG).

BASF first bought Wintershall in 1969 in order to help secure its supply of raw materials and today Wintershall Dea calls itself “the leading European independent gas and oil company” and it supplies a wide range of customers beyond BASF. BASF owns more than two-thirds of Wintershall Dea and, among other projects, it has had several ventures with Gazprom, the state-backed Russian energy giant. These include the highly controversial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe which is currently shut-down, the inoperative Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the Siberian gas exploitation project Achimgaz.

The “lucrative link-up” with Gazprom must have seemed like a good idea at the time, but the warning signals were always there; BASF chose not to see them. As far back as 2008, commentators speculated that deals with prominent European companies were part of Gazprom’s political strategy to develop its foothold in the EU. As Chris Weafer of the Russian UralSib Bank observed in the New York Times: “Gazprom is creating a lot of lobby groups in the form of its partners. Instead of Gazprom having to knock on the door of the European Parliament, Total and BASF will do it on their behalf.”

Today it seems that the Russian strategy of making Germany dependent on Russian natural gas supplies succeeded. BASF strongly opposed an energy embargo on Russia with Taz’s editor likening its Chief Executive Martin Brudermüller to “an arsonist who sets fire to the house first and then claims only he is able to extinguish it”. Meanwhile Tagsschau has reported on how Michael Thumann, an editor at Die Zeit, has sharply criticised the close ties between Gazprom, BASF, and Wintershall: “If you look at the way BASF and Wintershall have intertwined with Gazprom over the past 20, 30 years, you have to say: they have allowed themselves to be instrumentalised.”

For BASF and Wintershall Dea the strategy of getting into bed with Russian fossil fuels has put them on the wrong side of history. The Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted BASF to largely close down its business activities in Russia, including writing-off its investment in the Nord Stream 2 project. It has taken until January 2023 for Wintershall Dea to announce it will finally exit its Russian projects, and only then because of the “economic expropriation of its joint ventures” by the Russian state. Consequently Wintershall Dea reported a net loss in income of €4.8 billion in its 2022 financial results and BASF says that it wishes to sell its stake in the energy company.

But it’s not just Russian fossil fuels. As mentioned above, BASF is heavily invested in liquefied natural gas (including fracked gas from the US) and there are serious concerns that Germany is locking itself into fossil fuel LNG for decades to come.

BASF also produces and consumes a lot of carbon-intensive hydrogen. It has been awarded generous public funds (€134 million) to support production of so-called ‘green’ hydrogen, Sidenote‘Green hydrogen’ is made from renewable energy. but hyped demand for green hydrogen is problematic. It ends up supporting dirty hydrogen (during the supposed transition to ‘cleaner’ hydrogen) and represents a huge grab of clean energy, including from the global south, when that electricity could meet local development needs and climate targets instead.

No wonder that InfluenceMap placed BASF 3rd on its Climate Policy Footprint 2022 of the 25 most negative and influential companies blocking climate policy action globally. InfluenceMap critiques BASF’s “intense European-level policy engagement including widely supporting expanded oil and fossil gas production and infrastructure in Germany and internationally following the invasion of Ukraine”.

This is in keeping with BASF’s retrograde position on climate matters over many years, with Corporate Europe Observatory previously mapping BASF’s greedy approach to the emissions trading scheme, for example, or its opposition to the 2030 EU energy efficiency target, on the grounds that it could harm industry.

E. Aggressive tax planning

Many people have concerns when big companies earn super-sized incomes but corporate justification is often provided along the lines of ‘but we pay all our taxes’.

But a November 2016 report by the Green/EFA group in the European Parliament exposed how BASF used aggressive tax planning strategies to avoid paying €923 million between 2010 and 2014, using “well-known tools of creative tax accounting” such as subsidiaries in preferential tax regimes. The report called BASF a “vocal opponent of OECD and European Commission efforts to combat profit shifting and tax avoidance”. In a hearing to MEPs in September 2017, reported by Accountancy Europe, a senior BASF official argued in favour of “cross-border tax planning” if this is legal and results in lower tax obligations for multinationals. BASF was reported to have opposed reforms that would require greater public tax transparency SidenotePublic Country by Country reporting (pCBCR) aims to ensure that large corporations have to come clean to everyone about their profits and tax payments, so governments can ensure they collect all taxes owed, and to block tax avoidance scams. https://corporateeurope.org/en/2020/11/taxing-matter-will-german-government-finally-prioritise-eu-tax-transparency by multinationals as this “might expose sensitive business information out into the public”.

BASF’s “toxic tax tricks” as the Greens/EFA report referred to them, are especially galling when in other ways it is benefiting from the public purse, and not just in Germany. Above we have mapped CEFIC’s calls for public funds to support investment in safer chemicals and BASF’s award of €143 million for so-called ‘green’ hydrogen. But there is more. For example, BASF was the recipient of more help from the UK’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility than any other company, with public authorities buying £1 billion (approximately €1.125 billion) of BASF’s unsecured debt. Apparently all loans matured or were sold back to the issuer by March 2022. BASF was among many firms with huge climate footprints to benefit from the scheme.

Conclusion