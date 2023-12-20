Business lobby ignores greedflation, promotes wage suppression

Of all business lobby groups in the Brussels theatre, BusinessEurope (BE) is the most prolific in feeding decision-makers in Parliament, Council, and Commission with economic analysis and statistics, including on inflation. The employers’ association has always been the first to warn against inflation, the first to suggest intervention to impose a stricter fiscal policy on member states, and to warn against rising wages for ordinary people.

In BusinessEurope’s view, there are few factors to consider when it comes to staving off inflation, and wages are by far the most important. So when all evidence points to the fact – and all key official institutions currently agree – that exorbitant profits have been primarily responsible for the recent upsurge in inflation, they have ignored it. They haven't just ignored the evidence, their publications show they have consistently boosted the rhetoric on a completely hypothetical “wage-price spiral”, supported by surveys among their members and little more. As for the role of their own members' profits in fueling the cost of living crisis, they appear conveniently, and willfully, ignorant.

The business dogma: wage-price spiral

Generally speaking, inflation is not good for business. Companies want stability, and first and foremost, they want wages to be kept in check. Thus the traditional aim for businesses is to keep salaries from going up. The so-called wage-price spiral whereby higher wages lead to higher prices, which then again leads to pressure for higher wages, is the scenario feared the most by companies. This phenomenon – whether real or hypothetical, depending on the circumstances – is a traditional argument used by employers to avoid concessions to trade unions.

However, in the years before the cost of living crisis of 2022 and 2023 (or the inflation and energy crisis) inflation was not a major theme for business lobby groups as it was generally low. Since 2015 the euro area saw only a short period slightly above 2 percent in 2018, and at that point in time, wages were not seen by BE as the main concern. Their thinking about this minor increase can be seen in BE’s regular publication the Economic Outlook, used extensively as a lobbying pamphlet with the European Commission in particular, as it is distributed to Commissioners and civil servants. According to the analysis in the autumn 2018 issue of Economic Outlook, “two effects are expected to affect inflation in opposite directions. While the positive effect of higher energy prices on inflation is likely to fade over the course of 2019, supply constraints are expected to become increasingly binding, putting upward pressure on prices”.

In this phase, then, we saw a slightly less ideological BE putting its finger on one of the right spots: supply constraints. But when inflation became a real menace to peoples' livelihoods a few years later, BE picked a very different tone, one that sacrificed accuracy in order to protect their own interests.

The cost-of-living crisis

Inflation in the EU took off in second half of 2021, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, followed in early 2022 by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which impacted global energy markets as well as trade in grains, giving more impetus to inflation.

That was to have a major impact on the cost of living for millions of citizens. According to the EU statistics agency Eurostat, inflation in 2022 was a staggering 9.2 percent, whereas real wages (wages adjusted for inflation, a measure of purchasing power) fell by as much as 9 percent, indicating that wage earners paid for the crisis. While there are differences between member states, we saw the same pattern across the board, with citizens’ purchasing power plummeting. Prices on transport rose with 12.1 percent, whereas prices on housing, water and energy went up with a whopping 18 percent. In 2023 inflation began to wear off, but for most – and particularly for the poorest – the cost-of-living crisis was not over. Some prices, on food in particular, continued to remain high if not rising in 33 out of 37 European countries. Climate chaos has also impacted harvests and pushed up costs. Dramatic price rises include a 27 percent price hike on butter and 75 percent on olive oil.

If we zoom in on energy bills, prices reached a record high in 2022. In the second half of 2022, the average price of electricity went from €23.5 to €28.4 per 100kWh compared to a year earlier, and the price of natural gas increased from €7.8 to €11.4. Prices remained at that level well into 2023. In October 2023 the EUs statistics agency Eurostat reported that in the first half of the year, electricity prices and gas prices stabilized at the high level, with prices going up a notch to €28.9 and €11.9 respectively – the highest prices recorded by Eurostat.

Concerned businesses

Given that purchasing power was undermined as the crisis developed, it is not straightforward to argue that a wage-price spiral was at play. Indeed very few economists held that view: by far the dominant view among them was that one expressed by, among others, US economist Joseph Stiglitz, who underlined repeatedly that “it is not a demand problem, it is a supply problem”. In other words, inflation stemmed from weakened production due to disruptions in supply chains, not wages.

There is more. In 2022 another factor behind the inflation became clearer.

Profits began to go up at an extremely high pace. In the first half of 2022, German energy company RWE saw profits of €2.8 billion, a third higher than a year earlier, and Austrian energy company ÖMV 's profits were about 50 percent higher. The crisis offered opportunities for companies to raise prices and profits to a level far higher than earlier, and what became known as 'greedflation' or 'price gouging' became the order of the day in some sectors, energy, housing, and food in particular.

BusinessEurope ignores IMF and ECB

When BusinessEurope analyses macroeconomic conditions, it normally quotes two sources at length: the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Central Bank (ECB). This time around, however, the views expressed from these two institutions were useless and uninteresting for BusinessEurope. Curious, no?

Perhaps BE's reluctance to quote these mainstream economic heavyweights was because, according to the IMF, rising corporate profits accounted for as much as 50 percent of inflation, and named them the most important factor behind price hikes in Europe. Furthermore, the IMF experts considered rising wages as an effect and not the cause of inflation. They also suggested a likely solution, in that when “workers are pushing for pay rises to recoup lost purchasing power, companies may have to accept a smaller profit share if inflation is to remain on track”.

The European Central Bank's analysis echoed the IMF. According to its President Christine Lagarde, profits stood for as much as two thirds of inflation in 2022, and in late June 2023, as assessment of ECB staff put the number at 60 percent for 2023.

BusinessEurope’s surveys as proof

Despite being the hitherto main sources cited on macroeconomic conditions, these assessments from the ECB and the IMF did not make it to the publications from BusinessEurope. On the contrary. As of late 2021, the Economic Outlook analysis from BusinessEurope until end of 2023, was dominated by the inflation crisis, but not once did the analysts mention how profits bore the brunt of responsibility. Instead, BusinessEurope let their publication become a pamphlet for a campaign against higher salaries in the context of a rapid rise in living costs.