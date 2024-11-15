Fossil fuel lobbyists eclipse delegations from most climate vulnerable nations at COP29 climate talks 

Kick Big Polluters Out Member Nnimmo Bassey from Health of Mother Earth Foundation, said: “The fossil fuel lobby’s grip on climate negotiations is like a venomous snake coiling around the very future of our planet. We must expose their deceit and take decisive action to remove their influence and make them pay for their infractions towards our planet. It’s time to prioritize the voices of those who have been fighting for justice and sustainability, not the interests of polluters.”

The KBPO findings come at the end of a year in which global temperatures and greenhouse gas emissions shattered records, and amidst evidence of fossil fuel complicity in genocide in Palestine via the supply of oil and gas to Israel. They also come amidst revelations that many of the world’s largest fossil fuel corporations have approved US$250 billion in oil and gas expenditure since COP28.

Industry presence in Baku stands in stark contrast to the stated aims of COP29, where ending fossil fuels, false solutions, and climate finance are all hot topics. It further substantiates the growing call from Global South countries, public officials, UN constituencies, and wider civil society to eject polluters from talks.

Beyrra Triasdian from Trend Asia said of Big Polluters’ stranglehold on climate action said: “We are continually dictated by the fossil fuel industry, which has destroyed people's homes and livelihoods. Many islands in Indonesia have sunk, droughts and floods are now common, and fields are no longer productive because of the climate crisis. COP has been held 29 times, and climate change continues to get worse, while fossil fuel lobbyists flee their responsibility and use false solutions to prolong the fossil fuel era.”

Corporate access and lobbying at UN climate talks isn’t limited to the fossil fuel industry. Other polluting industries deeply implicated in the climate crisis such as finance, agribusiness, and transportation are also present, although they are not included in this analysis. KBPO counts only organisations or delegations as fossil fuel lobbyists if they can be reasonably assumed to have the objective of influencing the formulation or implementation of policy or legislation in the interests of a fossil fuel corporation and its shareholders.