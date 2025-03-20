EU Clean Industrial Deal in action

Emission accounting tricks

On methane emissions, for example, corporate giants like BASF (chemicals), ArcelorMittal (steel), Yara (fertilisers), Engie, and E.ON (fossil gas and other energy) have been lobbying to further reduce the wildly underestimated values in the Commission’s draft model (see Table 1 above). Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, which heats the atmosphere over 80 times more than carbon dioxide during the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere. It leaks whenever fossil fuels are produced, transported, stored, or used. This is why methane leakage rates need to be accounted for properly if one does not want to underestimate the climate impact of fossil-based hydrogen.

“Upstream emissions are the largest source of emissions for forthcoming blue hydrogen and gas-CCS projects, yet their importance is underestimated in current regulations and reporting frameworks.”

Climate think tank Carbon Tracker

Yet BASF and the like want to reduce both the proposed default value for upstream methane emissions as well as its future increase. The “excessive” values “would lead to a possible exclusion of promising supply countries,” two dozen fossil fuel and other polluting companies wrote to EU policy-makers in December 2024, in a letter, which they had to upload in the German lobby register. According to research by the think tank Agora, fossil gas imports from major EU suppliers like the US or Algeria are indeed so dirty that they would not qualify as inputs for low carbon hydrogen – not even under the EU’s proposed flawed emissions accounting model.

Within the EU, too, the fossil fuel lobby considers the proposed values for upstream methane emissions as “too ambitious”, as the Czech Gas Association wrote in its contribution to the public consultation on the draft delegated act. If the values were applied, “the majority of projects” applying CCS technologies would not be able to meet the threshold for producing low-carbon hydrogen, the gas lobby group warned.

Belgian chemical company Solvay went even further, demanding that “the upstream emissions linked to natural gas used for producing the low carbon fuel” should be completely “removed from the calculation”. Even the delegated act’s overall and arguably unambitious requirement – that low-carbon hydrogen should be 70 per cent less polluting than its fossil equivalent – is being challenged by industry lobby groups, for example, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK).

“We suggest starting with a much lower reduction target.” German Chambers of Commerce and Industry on the proposed emission reduction target for low carbon hydrogen

This is how polluters want to make fossil gas and hydrogen look clean: by simply removing from emission calculations what makes it so damaging for the climate – or by lowering emission reduction ambitions.

Ignoring hydrogen’s climate risk

This is also the case when it comes to emissions from hydrogen itself. Independently of how it has been produced, hydrogen acts as a powerful indirect greenhouse gas. When it reacts with other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere – for example, methane – hydrogen increases their global warming potential. This means that any leakage of hydrogen will fuel the climate crisis. Nonetheless, it has been left out of the draft delegated act’s emission accounting methodology. There is only a vague indication that “values for the global warming potential of hydrogen should be added as soon as scientific evidence has sufficiently matured”.

While polluting industries support this omission – ExxonMobil, for example, has stated that anything else would be “premature” – environmental organisations and researchers have criticised it heavily. The Research Institute for Sustainability Helmholtz Centre Potsdam (RIFS), for example, considers it “irresponsible” to leave hydrogen emissions out of the delegated act’s climate maths “as it neglects a potentially significant source of climate-relevant emissions”. The researchers also reject the European Commission’s justification – that there is not yet enough scientific data on hydrogen’s warming potential – as “unfounded”.

Incidentally, academics and research institutes made up less than 3 per cent of the 228 responses to the Commission’s consultation on the low carbon delegated act. The vast majority, over 70 per cent of the feedback, came from companies and business lobby groups, outnumbering the 10 per cent of responses from environmental and other civil society groups by far.

Renewed assault on green hydrogen rules

Another factor in the delegated act’s emission accounting model, which the fossil fuel lobby wants to water down, concerns the calculation of emissions related to the use of electricity. That includes, for example, the substantial amount of electricity that is needed to run carbon capture equipment, to liquefy hydrogen for ease of storage and transport, or to power an electrolyser to make low carbon hydrogen that is not fossil based. According to the EU’s September 2024 draft this electricity will be considered ‘zero emission’ when it is renewable and fulfils the strict criteria from the EU’s emission accounting rules for green hydrogen.

These criteria were agreed in two other delegated act in 2023 (known as the “RFNBO” delegated acts in EU jargon, short for “renewable liquid and gaseous fuels of non-biological origin”). Their purpose is to make sure that green hydrogen factories do not just suck up scarce existing renewable electricity – with the risk that more coal and gas-fired power production will fill the resulting gaps in the electricity grid, leading to higher emissions overall. The so called ‘additionality’ criterion, for example, requires that, from 2028 onwards, ‘additional’ new renewable energy installations need to be built alongside green hydrogen plants.

“BASF believes that these criteria over-regulate the market... They should therefore be amended again and designed much more pragmatically.” Chemical giant BASF on the RFNBO delegated act – from one of several lobby letters that can be found on the issue in the German lobby register

The fossil fuel and other polluting industries had aggressively fought against these conditions (see page 30 of this report for a quick take on this 2021-23 lobby battle). Now, they are re-launching their attack: by trying to further delay and weaken the RFNBO delegated acts; and by attempting to prevent the same conditions from applying to low carbon hydrogen.

Belgian gas pipeline operator Fluxys, for example, demands quite bluntly: “No future incorporation of additionality… in the Low-Carbon Delegated Act and removal of these from the renewable Delegated Acts”. For green hydrogen the Belgian Hydrogen Council wants “additionality to kick in later - 2035 instead of 2028”. And Hydrogen Europe, the EU’s most powerful hydrogen lobby group, suggests the Clean Industrial Deal should be used to “simplify” the “overly complex framework of… additionality, which significantly increases the cost of hydrogen.” And yet conditions like additionality are key to ensure that hydrogen production does not just lead to more gas and coal electricity generation, exacerbating the climate crisis.

Shielding blue hydrogen from stricter future rules

Polluters also want to shield blue hydrogen projects from tougher emission accounting models in the future, for example, via the general review of the delegated act, which is foreseen for 2030.

“Projects should be exempted from future more stringent changes in regulation”, Dutch gas network operator Gasunie demanded in its contribution to the public consultation on the act. And lobby group Eurogas, which represents over thirty gas majors like Shell and TotalEnergies, suggested: “The text should provide a general grandfathering clause for all projects having taken FID [final investment decision] before the end of 2030 to safeguard nascent projects from potential future restrictions”. Grandfathering clauses exempt certain actors – in this case upcoming blue hydrogen projects – from certain future changes to an existing rule.

“We recommend that this Delegated Act provide a grandfathering clause to ensure project developers that the methodology and thresholds are fixed at the time of project FID and remain unchanged throughout the asset's lifetime.” International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, IOGP

According to Eurogas’ fellow lobby group ENTSOG, which represents the gas infrastructure industry, such a grandfathering clause should apply for the entire duration of blue hydrogen projects, so that “products that are nowadays recognised as low carbon will keep that label for the lifetime of their investment and/or their gas supply contract”.

In other words: if the EU improved its hydrogen emission accounting framework in the future, for example, by including figures for hydrogen leakage, those would never apply to projects, which will be signed off by company bosses during the next six years. The climate credentials of these projects would forever be labelled low carbon, on the basis of by-then-outdated models.

Fossil hydrogen forever

By the way: while publicly, most fossil fuel lobbyists still talk up blue hydrogen as a 'bridge technology' that is just needed before green hydrogen becomes more economical and widely available, ENTSOG is remarkably open about the fact that, for them, blue hydrogen and fossil gas are here to stay. “Low carbon hydrogen is not just a temporary substitute, but also a permanent complement to renewable one”, ENTSOG writes in its comment on the draft low carbon delegated act (echoed by its Polish member GAZ-System).

“Low-carbon hydrogen is not just a temporary substitute but also a permanent solution to complement renewable hydrogen.” Polish gas pipeline and terminal operator GAZ-System

Despite all the greenwash, PR, and lobby campaigns, it was clear from the beginning of the hydrogen hype five years ago, that the fossil fuel lobby pursued a two- or indeed three-step strategy around hydrogen. The first step was convincing the EU to embrace hydrogen as the ʻclean’ fuel of the future, including regulatory and financial support for green hydrogen. It is followed by the second step, which is mostly about securing support for blue hydrogen. Step three will be about accepting ʽany kind of hydrogen’, as there will simply never be enough green nor blue hydrogen. By then, years will have passed without a concrete plan for a fossil fuel phase-out, polluters will have cashed in on taxpayer money, and fossil fuels and their infrastructure will have greatly expanded. Meanwhile the climate crisis continues to accelerate.

Coming up next: blue hydrogen targets and subsidies

Other industry lobby demands also fit this long-term strategy to eternalise the use of fossil hydrogen and gas – for example, fixed targets for the use of blue hydrogen in certain sectors, as well as subsidies from European taxpayers. Although these issues are not covered by the delegated act, the fossil fuel lobby is already jumping into position for coming hydrogen lobby battles, notably those expected under the EU’s industry-friendly Clean Industrial Deal (see Box 2 below).

“The ramp up of low-carbon H2 should be supported with targets for low-carbon products and molecules,” demands French company Air Liquide, one of the largest producers of fossil hydrogen today. Its competitor, Linde, also calls for “quotas and incentives” for blue hydrogen, “complementary to the adoption of the proposed delegated regulation”. Such quotas could mirror those which the EU set for the use of green hydrogen in industry, shipping, and aviation, and which have been criticised as unrealistically high. “We expect demand in Europe to start developing – and supplies flowing – only when it is addressed by targets and financial support,” argues Danish company Topsoe, which sells technology to produce blue hydrogen.

Fossil fuel lobby groups like the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) therefore want to open EU funding tools like the European Hydrogen Bank and H2Global, which are focused on green hydrogen, to blue hydrogen. Other EU funding programmes should also be reviewed “to ensure low-carbon fuels have similar support as provided to renewable-derived fuels,” the CCSA wrote in its response to the draft low carbon delegated act. This is hardly surprising: the lobby group, whose membership is populated by fossil fuel majors like BP, Eni, ExxonMobil, and Snam, has long been pushing for subsidies for CCS technologies. Promoting CCS and hydrogen does not just allow the fossil fuel lobby to prolong the use of fossil fuels. It is also a massive transfer of taxpayer money to corporate coffers.

New EU state aid rules to support the Clean Industrial Deal – which are currently being consulted upon and are expected to come into force in June 2025 ­– are very hydrogen-friendly, designed to attract ‘risk-averse’ pension funds and get more government funds flowing to hydrogen. Investments in hydrogen related projects could get up to 50 percent of the cost of the project. The fossil fuel industry wants to rush the low-carbon hydrogen delegated act, so they can get their hands into billions of state aid money.