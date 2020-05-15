The future according to Shell

Gas, gas and more gas

Above all, Shell’s “climate” vision is one in which gas continues to play a central role in the energy system. It promotes gas as a “bridge” fuel that can help to reduce reliance on coal and achieve immediate cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

Shell has also encouraged the EU to see gas as the bridge away from coal and towards a “low carbon” energy system, rather than renewables: as the company wrote to former Commission President Barroso in 2014: “Gas is good for Europe, and Europe is good at gas”. Since then Shell has redoubled its lobbying efforts to put gas at the heart of EU energy policy, and promotes its continued use in the many important policies currently being drafted, including the European Green Deal, the upcoming gas market regulation and the TransEuropean Networks for Energy (TEN-E).

But burning more gas would take the world far beyond safe climate limits, and lock in a reliance on expensive fossil fuel infrastructure for decades to come.

Carbon Capture and Storage/Utilization

In reality, Shell’s plans are as fanciful as they are dangerous. Its global vision is outlined in the ethereally named “Sky” scenario. “In 2070, Sky achieves net-zero emissions in the energy system, but the use of fossil fuels is far from over”, explains Shell’s Chief Climate Change Advisor David Hone. The circle in this vision is magically squared by assuming that 10,000 CCS facilities will be in operation by 2070. Shell has already used this scenario to lobby the European Commission to promote the “large scale deployment of CCS projects”, as a means to reach “Net Zero Emissions”.

At present, despite considerable hype and government subsidies, there are just 51 CCS plants globally, many of which are small-scale. The biggest impediment to CCS is that it is “wildly expensive” while, at the same time, renewable energy is rapidly falling in cost. As a result, CCS either relies on state subsidies, or on companies finding environmentally harmful ways to “utilize” the CO2.

Shell’s own investments in CCS follow this pattern, as the company unwittingly admits. The Quest project in Alberta, Canada, is the company’s flagship CCS project, but it “has benefited from significant government funding”, notes Shell Canada President Michael Crothers. He further states that industry is looking to a “self-funded” future in which it can generate revenues from CO2.

Carbon capture is also a byword for postponing emissions reductions, as was seen with the Gorgon gas project in Australia - a Chevron CCS project in which Shell holds a 25 per cent stake. The state-funded project was subject to long delays, with local groups claiming it was “deliberately mismanaged” to help the companies to avoid meeting environmental regulations. Gorgon plans to capture just 40 per cent of the emissions from the massive Western Australia gas plant, which only originally won approval on the grounds that it would “sequester” emissions.

Carbon Markets

Shell has consistently supported carbon emissions trading and, in certain jurisdictions, carbon taxes (see “glossary”). Although the company trumpets this support as evidence of its commitment to climate action, the main reason for this enthusiasm is that carbon pricing benefits the company’s core gas business. Firstly by helping gas to out-compete coal (in the electricity generation sector), and secondly by undermining the case for other regulations, targets or renewable energy subsidies.

Shell’s support for carbon pricing should not be confused with climate ambition. Even in cases where it argued for a higher price in the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), its goal was for gas to out-compete coal, and to avoid renewable energy becoming the norm. Indeed, when the EU threatened to make Shell pay for pollution permits in 2008, the company threatened to quit Europe altogether. Shell was also one of the lead actors which successfully undermined the EU 2030 renewable energy targets in 2014, when the EU decided that the 27% target for renewables in the energy mix would not be binding on individual member states.

To this day, Shell continues to argue that the impacts of carbon pricing should be tempered by rebates for industry. Outside the EU, Shell has lobbied against efforts to introduce more ambitious targets in California’s cap and trade scheme, and opposed a Washington state carbon tax proposal.

Another reason that Shell supported carbon pricing relates to its support for CCS, which it argues should receive subsidies paid for by the auction of pollution permits. Even Cefic (the EU chemicals industry lobby, of which Shell is a member), admits that the company has a “vested interest” here, because “they have invested a lot of money into CCS.”

Nature-based solutions

Shell’s latest climate concept involves promoting “nature-based solutions”, focusing on the “protection and restoration of natural ecosystems such as forests, grasslands and wetlands.” This is a textbook act of “greenwashing” – producing videos, brochures and other PR materials that feature thriving woodlands in order to mask the dirty reality of Shell’s core activity.

“Nature-based solutions” is a new name for an old idea: promoting forestry (and other land use) projects as an “offset” for continued fossil fuel use. The carbon absorbed by forests is counted and “credits” are then issued for supposed “emissions savings”, which can then be used by Shell to justify its continued extraction, refining and sale of oil and gas. The company promised to set aside US$100 million a year to invest in natural ecosystem projects by 2021, a significant sum in the context of a forest carbon market that has failed to take off, but a drop in the ocean compared to the overall size of Shell’s business. Moreover it is also a very risky business for the many local communities that can find themselves displaced as a result of land grabs for such lucrative offsetting projects.

The credibility of Shell’s investment in ecosystems also seems to be somewhat undermined by the company’s bio-ethanol production operations in Brazil, where it owns a 50 per cent stake in Raízen, a multi-billion dollar company that is one of the largest players in an industry that has driven wide scale deforestation in the Amazon.

These are also the final pieces of the jigsaw, that allow Shell to claim it supports the Paris Agreement. Shell’s investment in offsets allow it to claim that its “net” emissions will reduce to zero, even as it continues to extract oil and gas. The reality is that burning fossil fuels and storing carbon in trees and soil cannot be compared – and that any hope of restricting climate change to 1.5 degrees requires real forest restoration and preservation in addition to rapidly phasing out fossil fuels.