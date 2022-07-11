Kroes-ing through the revolving door

“The poster child for the discussions around ‘revolving door/tech’s crony capitalism’”

Membership of Uber’s public policy board is just one of several roles that Kroes took after leaving the Commission at the end of October 2014, some of which were closely related to her Digital portfolio. Even Uber executives were worried that Kroes was becoming ““the poster child for the discussions around ‘revolving door/tech’s crony capitalism’”.

As Kroes’ RevolvingDoorWatch profile makes clear, these additional roles were:

Special adviser to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch;

Special envoy for start-up companies in the Netherlands (unpaid, from January 2015 to June 2016);

Non-executive member of the management board of the Open Data Institute (unpaid);

Member of board of directors of Salesforce.

As with the Uber role, Kroes’ move to the Salesforce board occurred after the end of her notification period of 18 months. The Commission told us that this role did not go through any authorisation process.

In response to the Uber Files revelations Kroes denied she had behaved inappropriately. She told the The Guardian that as part of her unpaid role as special envoy for startups in the Netherlands: “I was required to interact with a wide array of business, government and non-governmental entities, with the aim to promote a business-friendly and welcoming ecosystem in the Netherlands.” She added: “After my term as European commissioner and once my cooling-off period ended, in May 2016 I joined Uber as chair of its global policy advisory board. Consistent with my ethical duties as a former European commissioner, I did not have any formal nor informal role at Uber before that particular date of May 2016.”

Extensive business ties … and incomplete declarations

Kroes joined the European Commission following a career in domestic politics in the Netherlands where she served as Minister of Transport, Public works and Water management in the 1980s. She then took a number of corporate jobs and sat on the boards of various companies including Nedlloyd, McDonald’s Netherlands, and Volvo. In fact Kroes listed 25 corporate posts that she had held in the previous decade when she joined the Commission in 2004. The Wall Street Journal wrote at the time: “EU officials acknowledge that they have never dealt with a commission candidate with such extensive business ties - and potential conflicts.”

According to the WSJ, DG Competition reviewed Kroes’ outside interests before her confirmation hearing with MEPs. This review was never published but it was said to suggest that if she had been commissioner over the previous five years, she would have had to recuse herself from as many as 35 merger and anti-trust cases as they involved her previous corporate employers.

But it later emerged that Kroes had not disclosed all her previous private sector roles. This included her lobbying (seven years earlier) for arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin which had strong ties to Italian firms being investigated by the office she would later head. Kroes said she did not reveal this work because she considered it “one-off advice for a specific project”.

Furthermore the 2016 BahamasLeaks scandal revealed that Kroes had not declared her long-term (2000-09) directorship of Mint Holdings. The off-shore firm, based in the Bahamas for tax purposes, aimed to buy assets from US energy, commodities, and services company Enron, though it never actually made the purchase. Enron collapsed in 2001, mired in scandal. Kroes admitted she should have declared the Mint Holdings directorship, but that confession came 12 years after she joined the Commission and 2 years after she had left!

The WSJ also reported that in 2004 Kroes had promised to “never engage in business activities once her five-year commission term ends in 2009, when she will be 68.” Kroes’ later career choices make crystal clear that she did not abide by that commitment.