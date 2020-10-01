Take action to stop corporate tax dodging

Petition

Multinational corporates are making billions of profits in Europe – yet they pay hardly any taxes. Our demand: stop supporting multinationals hiding their tax dodging from the public! Corporations must finally disclose how much they earn in each country and what they pay in taxes (so-called public Country By Country Reporting, pCBCR). Increasing transparency would be an important step towards stopping corporate tax tricks.

A proposed new law to introduce pCBCR finally has a majority in the EU Council and as the current President of the Council of the EU, Germany can decide to put this legislative proposal on the agenda of the Competitiveness Council for a vote, even if it abstains itself. Seize this opportunity to increase tax justice in Europe!

Pave the way for a vote: multinational corporations need to start paying their fair share and contribute to society.