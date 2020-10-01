Take action to stop corporate tax dodging
Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and other multinational corporations make billions in profits in Europe. Yet they pay hardly any taxes. The majority of EU member states want to expose corporate tax dodging – but German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is standing in their way! It is now up to German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht: she can put the legislative proposal to a vote in the EU Council – and finally increase tax transparency for multinationals. Take action today to make this happen!
Petition
Multinational corporates are making billions of profits in Europe – yet they pay hardly any taxes. Our demand: stop supporting multinationals hiding their tax dodging from the public! Corporations must finally disclose how much they earn in each country and what they pay in taxes (so-called public Country By Country Reporting, pCBCR). Increasing transparency would be an important step towards stopping corporate tax tricks.
A proposed new law to introduce pCBCR finally has a majority in the EU Council and as the current President of the Council of the EU, Germany can decide to put this legislative proposal on the agenda of the Competitiveness Council for a vote, even if it abstains itself. Seize this opportunity to increase tax justice in Europe!
Pave the way for a vote: multinational corporations need to start paying their fair share and contribute to society.
- German Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection: Christine Lambrecht (centre-left SPD political party)
- German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy: Peter Altmaier (centre-right CDU political party)
- German Minister of Finance: Olaf Scholz (SPD)
- Co-chair of the SPD: Norbert Walter-Borjans
- Co-chair of the SPD: Saskia Esken
- Chair of the CDU: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer
This action is supported by Campact, Corporate Europe Observatory, Netzwerk Steuergerechtigkeit, and Transparency International Germany.
