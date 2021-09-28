Tech lobby eyes opportunities created by new EU-US Trade and Tech Council

“The US should not enact new privacy or technology trade control regulations without consulting with the EU; the EU should pursue bilateral consultation to ensure technology initiatives like the Digital Markets Act reflect the EU-US values-based alliance.”

This appeal was made to President Joe Biden by Karan Bhatia, Google’s Vice’ President of Government Affairs & Public Policy, urging him to accept the EU’s proposal to set up an EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

The TTC is a new forum for regulatory dialogues between the EU and the US put forward by the Commission President Von Der Leyen in December 2020. This body is a new attempt to restart the trade relationship with the US Administration, after the rough patch during the Trump Presidency. Tomorrow it will meet for the first time.

The launch of the Council, with a particular focus on the tech sector, comes at a time when both blocs are looking at new ways to address the growing power of Big Tech firms and new technologies like Artificial Intelligence systems. Proposals at the EU level are particularly advanced as the EU institutions are currently discussing new rules to tackle the excessive market power of Big Tech and rules for handling illegal and harmful content (including disinformation); as well as high-risk artificial intelligence technology (including facial recognition and manipulative or discriminatory systems).

Von Der Leyen’s pitch to Biden included the need to work together on issues such as reducing trade barriers, agreeing “compatible standards and regulatory approaches for new technologies”,“deepening research collaboration and promoting innovation and fair competition”; but also foreign investment screening, intellectual property rights, forced transfers of technology, and export controls.

For anyone that followed the collapse of the trade talks between the EU and US for a Trans-Atlantic Investment Partnership (TTIP), and the ensuing failed trade negotiations with the Trump administration, this renewal of activity is ringing alarm bells. Despite its benign-sounding name, regulatory cooperation is heavily criticised for its threat to protections for consumers and the environment. Previous iterations of regulatory cooperation threatened to lower regulatory standards to a minimum common denominator, and even put companies being regulated in the driving seat of this process.

The words of Google lobbyist Karan Bhatia betray a new sense of enthusiasm from industry about the possibility that the TTC presents.

Regulatory cooperation emerged in the 90s via disputes between the two sides over sensitive regulatory issues, including chemicals, ozone depleting substances, food standards, data privacy, and more. Unable to deal with them in open talks on trade, the two sides instead opted for behind-closed doors fora, in which civil servants or ministers would attempt to find solutions, often in close cooperation with corporate lobby groups from both sides. Regulatory cooperation has broad implications for decision-making, for instance, it can enable another country to intervene at all stages of decision-making to ensure rules being made do not differ too much between blocs in a way that might affect free trade.

The intention was always to remove 'trade barriers', which all too often are regulations in the public interest. In fact there is one very important example of how a deal was brokered under regulatory cooperation that not only trampled on privacy rights, it proved to be in violation of EU law – the EU-US data transfer agreements.