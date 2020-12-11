Big Tech brings out the big guns in fight for future of EU tech regulation

The Commission is due to present its proposals tomorrow (15 December) but these are just the first chapters in what looks like a lengthy lobby battle. The ideas being considered have the potential to start tackling the excessive market power of Big Tech, empowering smaller businesses and enabling people’s control of their online lives. Given the potential implications for Big Tech's profits and business models, it was inevitable that massive lobbying would follow. We shouldn’t be complacent: this corporate campaign threatens to shape the policy discussions.

What is at stake?

The Digital Services Act (DSA) is set to update the legal framework for online activities, the e-Commerce Directive. The Act will likely cover different areas, including the management of illegal or harmful content and the vetting of commercial users. It could also clarify the legal background for the “collaborative economy”, services like AirBnB and Uber to improve the enforcement of rules and to increase data access for regulators.

This Act could also start addressing surveillance-based advertising. This follows growing concerns, especially following the Cambridge Analytica revelations, regarding business models based on the extensive and intrusive collection of users’ personal data to feed personalised adverts to them. There are growing concerns among academics, civil society, and politicians that these business models clash with citizens’ rights to privacy, and that they enable manipulation and disinformation campaigns. In a plenary vote in October, the European Parliament laid out its position on the matter: targeted advertising should “be regulated more strictly in favour of less intrusive, contextualised forms of advertising” and MEPs called on the Commission to start assessing options for regulating it, ultimately leading to a ban. At the moment, the Commission is unlikely to support a ban but these could be the first steps towards it.

Then there is the competition component of the package: the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This is perhaps even more interesting as it could finally address the excessive market power of Big Tech firms. This would include the introduction of the concept of digital gatekeepers, broadly meaning market dominant companies (although exactly how the concept would be defined is unclear so far), and adopt a set of rules applying only to these gatekeepers. Leaked Commission plans showed that EU officials were considering banning gatekeepers from self-preferencing their own products (ie. giving their own products top billing in internet searches); banning the bundling of products , thus requiring users to sign up for more than one service; and demanding mandatory auditing of gatekeepers’ advertising services, including their profiling of users.

The competition proposals would also include a new ‘markets investigation’ tool to improve the functioning of competition inquiries. This would mean that instead of only being able to investigate the behaviour of one company at a time, authorities would be able to investigate a whole market in order to assess whether there are structural characteristics that prevent competition and harm consumers. This could be a great step forward for the EU’s competition policy which has so far been marked by investigations that take over a decade and where the possible remedies are often limited to monetary fines that make good headlines but have real no impact on the immense profits of Big Tech firms. After apparently receiving negative assessment from the Regulatory Scrutiny Board, this tool will likely be downgraded in the Commission’s final proposal.

One big disagreement at the political level of the Commission seems to relate to the remedies available to authorities when they find market abuses and especially the possibility to demand structural separation of different parts of these companies, commonly referred to as ‘forced break ups’. Commissioner Breton is one of its proponents, but Vice-President Vestager seems to believe it would be “too far-reaching”.

Rumours about what to expect from these new policies change every day, and it seems that the Commission will be working up until the last minute to finalise the details. Tomorrow’s presentation of the proposals by the Commission is also just a first step: the European Parliament and Council will then discuss and amend them before the three institutions come together to find a common position via the trilogue process. It is highly likely that these discussions will be long and arduous. What is clear so far is that corporate lobbying to influence them has already started.