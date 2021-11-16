Big Oil & Gas ensure COP26 pours fire on the flames

The net zero scam was also adopted by the fossil fuel industry’s financiers as a way to capture the agenda on defining what climate ‘solutions’ could look like - again enabled by the UK government and the UN. In his role as special COP26 advisor to both the UN and UK, the ex-Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney set up the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. He tasked it with ‘transforming’ the financial system to tackle climate change, but at its heart he placed the same financial institutions bankrolling fossil fuels, deforestation and other climate- and community-wrecking extractivist practices. The likes of BackRock, JP Morgan Chase and HSBC were handed a golden opportunity to greenwash their dirty images thanks to their weak net zero by 2050 commitments, but also to determine how the financial system should change and what it should fund. In reality this means a continuation of business as usual, with new opportunities for speculation and land grabbing through voluntary carbon markets and ‘nature based solutions’. At COP26 the private finance sector was lavished with praise by the UK government and the UN, leading Corporate Europe Observatory to call this COP the “biggest finance greenwash event in history”. This was particularly difficult to stomach given that leading up to it, COP26 was dubbed the ‘finance COP’, yet at the talks rich countries failed to provide the necessary finance for poorer countries, instead passing the buck to their profit-driven private finance institutions via the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.