Politicians should stop the ‘Uberisation’ of EU politics

Among the documents showing how Uber ‘broke the law, duped police and regulators, and secretly lobbied governments across the world’, Le Monde reported internal Uber exchanges from 2015 which discuss ‘the risk that an NGO, such as the Corporate Europe Observatory’ would investigate and expose its lobbying and wooing of a senior, high-profile European commissioner to join the company.

They are right to be scared. From our investigations into Brussels’ revolving-door problem to our exposé of the growth and firepower of Big Tech lobbying with LobbyControl and our campaigning with Fossil Free Politics to get Big Oil and Gas out of European Union decision-making, we and our partners across Europe stand up to corporate power.

In light of the Uber Files, members of the European Parliament have urged a full investigation into the now-infamous revolving-door case of the former commissioner for the digital agenda, Neelie Kroes. We agree and, together with the Alliance for Lobbying Transparency and Ethics Regulation, we demand that Uber be suspended from the EU lobby-transparency register.