Episode 37: CEO Anniversary - 25 years of fighting corporate power

In this episode we'll talk to Vicky Cann, researcher at CEO, who has just published new research on the EU lobbying business. Last week brand new analysis EU lobby data website LobbyFacts revealed last week that the companies with the highest-declared lobby budgets have increased their spending by a third since 2015.

LobbyFacts, which presents data from the EU transparency data in a user-friendly database, found that while in 2015 the top-declaring companies spent roughly €90m between them on lobbying, this figure increased to almost €120m in 2022, a one-third jump.

By comparison, the biggest 50 NGOs declare spending 40 percent less than the biggest companies.

And the top 50 companies appear to have significantly greater access to the EU Commission than the top 50 NGOs since December 2014.

These are further indications of what is already widely known: the corporate sector has a far greater lobby footprint in Brussels than public interest groups. Corporate interests continue to dominate Brussels' lobby scene.

