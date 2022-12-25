25 years of CEO

2020

CEO’s work was obviously heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our office was closed most of 2020, and all our activities moved online. We launched a Corona Lobby Watch logging cases of lobbies “opportunistically repackaging old demands, or developing new ones" using the pandemic to justify them, however speciously.

Our report 'Power and profit during a pandemic: why the pharmaceutical industry needs more scrutiny not less', kicked off a major research and campaigning effort on the EU’s COVID-19 vaccines strategy. The report showed that despite the EU's expressed commitment to making COVID-19 vaccines a 'global public good' during the pandemic, Big Pharma lobbying prevented this to defend monopoly patent control. We asked the Commission for access to the vaccine deal contracts negotiated with pharmaceutical companies (and for minutes and correspondence related to these talks). These FOI requests helped highlight the serious lack of transparency around these negotiations. This was the beginning of an almost two year long battle for transparency around the EU’s COVID19 vaccine strategy.

Our campaign towards the German EU presidency included open letters, an online petition and the in-depth report 'Tainted love', which we co-published with LobbyControl. This contributed to the German Government’s public avowal to not take any sponsorship for its EU Presidency, and to pro-actively publish the lobby meetings of their Permanent Representation office in Brussels. It is now established practice that member states’ Permanent Representations publish their lobby meetings in the 12 months before and during their presidency of the EU Council.

Our cooperation with MEPs in ChangeFinance delivered important results. When the European Banking Authority (EBA) allowed its Director Adam Farkas to move to a job as head of finance lobby group, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), we published a series of articles and op-eds on this scandal and submitted a successful joint complaint to the European Ombudsman. The scandal deepened further when the EBA chose to nominate a new director who used to be a lobbyist for AFME. By rejecting this candidate, the Parliament took an unprecedented stance. Substantial improvements have since been made to the revolving door rules in the European Banking Authority (EBA), following the Ombudsman’s recommendations.

With the ChangeFinance coalition, we challenged the European Commission’s absurd decision to hand investment giant BlackRock a consultancy contract to provide it advice on sustainable finance (the integration of environmental, social and governance risks into EU banking rules). BlackRock has massive unsustainable investments itself as well as a track record of lobbying against strong ESG rules. A strong ruling by the European Ombudsman and pressure from MEPs forced the European Commission to change its rules around consultancy contracts to prevent such conflicts of interest.

We also published an in-depth study exposing new cases where EU officials were allowed to move from the EU’s civil service to corporate lobbying jobs, which showed that the European Commission still prefers to take a light touch approach to handling conflicts of interest, imposing conditions that are not monitored and others that are unenforceable.

Our 2020 climate and energy work included a report highlighting the fossil fuel lobby’s fingerprints on the European Green Deal, the Fossil Free Politics report 'Polluters profiting from pandemic bailouts' (about false climate solutions such as fossil gas and fossil hydrogen) being promoted in the EU’s corona crisis recovery funding, the in-depth report 'The hydrogen hype: Gas industry fairy tale or climate horror story?' and an exposé of the gas industry influence over MEPs acting as rapporteurs on energy infrastructure funding, as well as – in the run-up to the UN climate summit – a series of publications on the problems created by fossil fuel industry lobbying influence both in EU and UN decision-making.