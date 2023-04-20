How the Commission outsourced its merger policy to Google’s best friend

RBB: In the background on many controversial cases

RBB Economics has been particularly active in Big Tech cases, but this is not their only remit. In fact, RBB Economics has worked as a consultant in some of the biggest and most controversial cases dealt with by EU competition authorities in recent years (see box below).

Among the most contentious cases is the merger between German company Siemens and the French firm Alstom. Both companies manufacture railway equipment, and the merger aimed to create a European giant, capable of competing with the two Chinese companies with the biggest market share globally in the sector. However, the Commission rejected the merger, stating that the two companies showed no willingness to address “serious competition concerns”. That decision led to immense pressure from Germany and France, who called for reform of EU competition policy to allow more consideration for global competitiveness issues, rather than just the impact on the EU market.

RBB was on site too when the Commission considered a merger between two companies active in – among other areas – water supply. This is a very controversial area, given that two companies in the European Union are at the heart of a series of scandals following privatisation of water supply across the globe, and both are French: Veolia and Suéz. Handing over water supply to a private company inevitably introduces a profit focus that on too many occasions has led to high and increasing prices, poor maintenance and services, and ultimately to public outcry and even uprisings against water companies. The prospect of a merger was seen by civil society groups as a move that would consolidate corporate control of water. Despite these concerns, the Commission approved the merger, although the deal included divestment from certain activities such as hazardous waste management.

In the area of inputs for agricultural production, a massive market concentration took place in 2017-2018, due to three large mergers: the Bayer/Monsanto merger, the acquisition of Syngenta by the Chinese company ChemChina, and the merger between Dow and Dupont. In Europe, RBB Economics worked on behalf of Dow and Dupont to get their merger approved by the European Commission.

In the US, the National Farmers Union worked hard to convince US authorities to prevent the same merger: “The merger of Dow and DuPont, the 4th and 5th largest firms, would give the resulting company about 41% of the market for corn seeds and 38% of the market for soybean seeds,” said the NFU President Roger Johnson. “If the Dow-DuPont and Bayer-Monsanto mergers were both approved, there would effectively be a duopoly in the corn and soybean seed markets.”

In Europe too, opposition was widespread. A letter from 200 civil society organisations, predominantly environmental, but including many farmers groups, called on the Commission to reject all three of the agricultural mergers. Nevertheless, the Commission approved the deals.

In fact, the company has worked on most of the biggest and most controversial cases in recent years (see box).