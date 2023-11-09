Tackling global plastic pollution... and plastic polluters

Next week delegates will meet in Nairobi, Kenya to continue negotiations on the UN's Global Plastics Treaty (GPT). The first draft of the Treaty talks about the need to “end plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, and to protect human health and the environment”. Campaigners in the #BreakFreeFromPlastics coalition say that the Treaty should emphasise prevention as “the only possible path” to ensure that human health and the environment are preserved from the harm of unregulated and unlimited plastic production.

These issues are urgent and a high level of ambition is required. A 2022 scientific study found that pollution caused by plastics and other chemicals has already “exceeded safe planetary boundaries” threatening the stability of the earth’s systems. The total mass of plastics on the planet is now over twice that of all living mammals, and roughly 80 per cent of all plastics ever produced remain in the environment. Yet despite this, the production of virgin plastics – 97-99 per cent of which are made from oil and gas, accounting for 6 per cent of global oil and gas consumption – continues to spiral out of control. The human health implications of plastics pollution range from harmful effects on respiratory, nervous, and gastrointestinal systems, to higher risks of cancer, the impairment of the immune system, and much else.

If the GPT properly delivers, it will rightly threaten the products and business models of the fossil fuel and plastics industries – and they have been mobilising accordingly. Last year Reuters mapped how industry had been “devising strategies to persuade [GPT] conference participants to reject any deal that would limit plastic manufacturing”. In particular it exposed the role of the American Chemistry Council (ACC) in trying to organise industry against the GPT and lobby US decision-makers. The EU trade association PlasticsEurope, one of the biggest lobby groups in Brussels, has also been busy. It says it supports the GPT, but also argues for “sustainable plastic production” (greenwash for business as usual?) and argues that “a one-size fits all global approach to policy and regulation cannot work”.