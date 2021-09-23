Piping gas into the Parliament

Krasnodębski’s ties to the gas lobby

Krasnodębski is an active member of the European Energy Forum, a MEP-industry group that says it arranges events for “the transparent exchange of information and opinions on all political, economic, and technological aspects of energy policy”. The group claims to have “openness, inclusiveness, neutrality, and balance at the core of all our activities” though it bars journalists and NGOs unless they endorse their values, which are not publicly listed. Its closed door meetings are largely made up of MEPs, European Commission officials, or representatives of its member companies – made up largely of fossil fuel companies.Corporate Europe Observatory has previously reported that the forum is a useful mechanism for the gas industry to communicate its policy demands to MEPs and to secure their presence in the European Parliament without too much publicity.

Krasnodębski told Global Witness this week that the Forum’s role was “very much appreciated in the legislative process” and noted that MEPs from other political groups in the Parliament were also members. SidenoteEmail from the office of Zdzisław Krasnodębski to Global Witness, 12/9/2021

Krasnodębski’s Polish political party PiS has also had a close relationship with the fossil fuel industry.

The 2018 UN climate talks in Katowice in Poland, overseen by the PiS administration, were sponsored by a range of coal, oil, and gas companies. Perhaps not surprisingly PiS MEPs have voted against both the phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, and boosting environmental justice.

Krasnodębski has not only met industry lobbyists himself, he has supported them reaching other MEPs. In 2018 he hosted an event run by gas industry lobbying group GasNaturally inside the European Parliament which promoted liquified gas as a shipping fuel. At the same event, the Polish company Gaz-System promoted their gas import terminal in Świnoujście and its Baltic pipe project, sending North Sea gas from Norway to Denmark and Poland.

In 2016 Krasnodębski organised another event in the European Parliament hosting a Polish minister who promoted plans for the Baltic pipe project.Lobbying around the project has paid off, given that it has received €266 million in subsidies from the EU after securing status as a Project of Common Interest (PCI) under the current TEN-E law. SidenoteData including sources available at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zC6GuogZzePQVjVAZFDG2HjTzxn69eePLpUZWFjIpWI/edit Forty other gas projects have also been granted PCI status, paving the way for subsidies and fast-track approvals under the TEN-E regulation.

The grandfathering problem

After growing public pressure, the European Commission put forward a plan to exclude fossil gas projects entirely when it published its proposals for a revision of the TEN-E law in December 2020. The Council responded by proposing to “grandfather”, or write exceptions into the law that would support two current gas PCI projects: the proposed EastMed pipeline from Israel to Cyprus and Greece, and the Melita pipeline between Sicily and Malta. The proposal came despite a push by 11 countries at the Council to exclude any fossil fuel projects.

But industry groups such as Eurogas, and MEPs like Krasnodębski, argued that even more gas projects should continue to be funded, despite the need to move away from fossil fuel dependence to tackle the climate emergency. In his March 2021 draft report on the TEN-E revision, Krasnodębski proposed an amendment that would allow all gas projects that currently have PCI status to be protected by being grandfathered into the new TEN-E revision, though under compromises reached with other MEPs these projects would not be eligible for certain EU funding. This protection has been maintained in the latest compromise amendments seen by Global Witness.

Krasnodębski argued in his amendment SidenoteAmendment 2, p7 that fossil gas offered the opportunity to reduce emissions compared to coal, echoing the so-called “bridge fuel” argument deployed by the fossil fuel industry to argue for switching to fossil gas rather than genuinely sustainable energy options.

In a similar vein in June 2020 he wrote an article for The Parliament Magazine trying to persuade his colleagues that: “Natural gas, given its low emissions compared to oil and coal, is considered an energy source with the potential to contribute significantly to the reduction greenhouse gas emissions [sic] in the medium and long-term.”The article was so pro-fossil gas that US gas industry lobbyists LNGAllies even reposted it on their own website.

An assistant for Krasnodębski told Global Witness this week that he “believes that in order to meet the EU’s climate and sustainability goals, all sectors have to increase their use of renewable energy sources and phase out fossil fuels. At the same me, in his view, the natural gas has an important role of transitional fuel, considering the objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest.” SidenoteEmail from the office of Zdzisław Krasnodębski to Global Witness, 12/9/2021

In reality each unit of fossil gas we use gets us further away from a safe climate.

While the carbon emissions from burning fossil gas are lower than for coal, once potent climate-warming methane emissions from its supply chains are taken into account, the overall impact of fossil gas on the planet can be as bad or worse than coal.In order to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming under 1.5°C – something scientists warn must be achieved to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis – gas production and consumption must drop by 40 per cent worldwide over this decade.Building new fossil gas infrastructure with expected lifespans of decades threatens to lock Europe into fossil fuels for far too long.

Greenwashing with hydrogen

In June 2020 Krasnodębski was among the targeted recipients of a joint letter from gas industry groups including Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) and ENTSO-G, together with oil and gas giants like Exxon, arguing for a “technology-neutral approach to drive the most cost-efficient and cost-effective decarbonization”.The concept of “technology-neutral” approaches to making decisions about energy systems is widespread in fossil fuel lobbying. The concept suggests that governments shouldn’t proactively prioritise any particular energy solution, often allowing fossil fuel technologies to continue to receive support based on short term arguments around partial emissions reductions or cost savings.

This language has been directly adopted by Krasnodębski. A TEN-E amendment he supported in April 2021 echoed the idea of the “technological neutrality principle and therefore not singling out apriory [sic] any specific technology on the ground other than its potential for emission reduction in the end use”. SidenoteProcedure 2020/0360/CODCOM (2020) 824: Proposal for a Regulation Of The European Parliament And Of The Council on guidelines for trans-European energy infrastructure and repealing Regulation (EU) No 347/2013, 22/4/2021, Proposal for a regulation Recital 7 Amendment 121

The joint letter sent to Krasnodębski in June 2020 emphasised this argument with reference to hydrogen technology; fossil fuel companies have been lobbying hard for fossil gas-derived hydrogen to be supported by governments. Krasnodębski’s March 2021 disclosure also showed he has been lobbied by Hydrogen Europe, an influential lobby group that includes fossil fuel giants Shell, Total, and Equinor, companies keen to maintain their business model by using fossil gas for ‘blue’ hydrogen.

‘Blue’ hydrogen is made from fossil gas, using carbon capture and storage to remove some of the carbon emissions, and rivals ‘green’ hydrogen which is made using 100 per cent renewable electricity.

While the gas industry has promoted blue hydrogen as ‘low carbon’, a recent analysis by US academics has found it may be more polluting than burning gas or coal.

Blue hydrogen looks to be a dangerous trap, justifying continued damaging fossil fuel use at a vast cost and shifting funding away from genuinely sustainable solutions.

Krasnodębski’s political group is also siding with the gas lobby to open up TEN-E to more blue hydrogen by proposing that the new category of ‘smart gas grids’ would allow projects to be supported by the EU if they include mixing a small proportion of fossil hydrogen into the gas grid, through ‘blending’. Sidenote‘TEN-E Compromise Amendments - Smart Gas Grids’, arts 2.9, 4.3.f; Annex I, paragraph 3, point 13; Annex II, paragraph 2; 6/7/21, https://corporateeurope.org/en/media/4770 Industry groups argue that by mixing in hydrogen, small greenhouse gas reductions are possible while still using existing gas infrastructure.However, this loophole would open the door to continued public funding of new gas infrastructure under the guise of blending a small proportion of hydrogen into fossil gas grids. Compromise amendments put forward by MEPs from ECR and other political groups in July uses very similar language to amendments that gas lobby group Eurogas sent to MEPs. Eurogas, 10/3/21, ‘TEN-E Eurogas input and suggestion of amendments'’, Sidenotehttps://corporateeurope.org/en/media/4769 and ‘TEN-E Compromise Amendments - Smart Gas Grids’, art 4.3.f; Annex I, paragraph 3, point 13; Annex II, paragraph 2; Annex IV, paragraph 6, point b,c, 6/7/21, https://corporateeurope.org/en/media/4770

Given the significant uncertainties around the deployment of fossil hydrogen and blending it into the gas grid, this risks wasting more EU public funds on fossil fuel projects. Since entering into force in 2013, the TEN-E regulation has facilitated nearly €5 billion in taxpayer funded grants and subsidized loans for 41 fossil gas infrastructure projects. A significant share of these projects have been delayed or even abandoned, in part due to increasing local opposition, resulting in a waste of nearly €450 million in EU subsidies. Moreover, growing evidence shows that Europe actually has more gas infrastructure than needed. Blending hydrogen only serves to greenwash the gas industry. It would push up costs for consumers, do little to reduce emissions and instead lock-in existing gas infrastructure and delay the needed phase out of the gas system.