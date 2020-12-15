Busting myths around the Energy Charter Treaty

Read the in-depth myth-buster on the ECT (in English) here and this text in German and Spanish.

Governments must take urgent action to tackle the climate crisis. Above all, they need to move away from coal, oil, and gas, and towards a renewable energy future. Much of the world’s fossil fuel reserves need to stay in the ground to prevent runaway climate change.

But governments that phase-out coal, end gas production or stop new oil pipelines to keep fossil fuels in the ground can be held liable for billions in damages under the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). The ECT allows foreign investors in the energy sector to sue governments for decisions that might negatively impact their profits – including climate policies. UK-based oil and gas company Rockhopper, for example, is suing Italy over a ban on new offshore oil drilling. Finnish/German coal company Fortum/Uniper is threatening to sue the Netherlands for phasing out coal. Claims take place outside of existing courts, in shadowy arbitration tribunals run by three private lawyers.

Governments have already been forced to pay out enormous sums. Pending ECT claims total around US$28 billion. The actual figure could be more than twice that amount since pay-out information is publicly available in only 25 out of 52 cases. But US$28 billion is a staggering sum – equivalent to the estimated annual cost for the entire African continent to adapt to climate change.

Opposition to the ECT is growing rapidly. In October 2020, the European Parliament voted to end the ECT’s protection for fossil fuels. In November, 280 parliamentarians called on the European Commission and EU members to “explore pathways to jointly withdraw”. In December, over 200 climate leaders and scientists echoed that demand, calling the ECT “a major obstacle” to the clean energy transition. Behind the scenes in the Council, EU member states like France, Spain, and Luxembourg, too, have raised the withdrawal option if the ECT cannot conform to the Paris Climate Agreement. Belgium has even asked the European Court of Justice if the ECT is at all in line with EU law.

But powerful interests want to prevent countries from leaving the ECT – and even expand it to new signatory states. And they will say anything to succeed. Let us guide you through some of their key myths and “alternative facts” so you can easily unpack the spin on the ECT.

Myth 1: The ECT brings much needed foreign investment, including into clean energy

ECT supporters say the treaty attracts investment. Their claim: by allowing foreign investors to sue states outside of their ‘biased’ domestic courts, the ECT makes a state a safer and more attractive investment destination. According to the Secretary General of the ECT Secretariat – which is not just an administrative body, but a driving force behind increasing support for the treaty – the ECT can “play a key role” when it comes to the “huge investment in sustainable energy sources” that is required by the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.