Big Tech tried to stop data access for NGOs and public scrutiny

As well as advertising, another issue worried policy-makers, civil society and companies: how to regulate the automatic systems that rank content in the users’ feeds, also known as recommenders.

This issue was a key priority and concern for civil society in the DSA, especially after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen showed that Facebook’s recommender system had led to the amplification of hate content and disinformation. Haugen’s revelations, published by the Wall Street Journal under the series Facebook Files, showed that Facebook knew about the negative and harmful impact of its systems, yet, over and over again, the company chose profits over safety.

By this point, Facebook and its recommender were already under scrutiny. Many media and academic investigations had already been examining how its content ranking and advertising systems were amplifying hate and disinformation. Moreover, just before Haugen’s revelations, Facebook had blocked independent watchdogs New York University’s Ad Observatory and AlgorithmWatch from being able to scrutinise the platforms’ ads and recommenders. This move effectively blocked the public’s ability to understand how the platform is operating, and to hold the multinational accountable for its actions and impacts.

The Commission’s DSA proposal had originally sought to increase external scrutiny of the very large platforms by forcing them to give access to data on how recommenders - that is the automatic ranking systems that determines which content is prioritised in users’ feed - select content to vetted external researchers. But the Commission’s proposals limited this to researchers affiliated with academic institutions. This left a wide gap – for instance, AlgorithmWatch would still not be able to resume its work. The text also included protections for the trade secrets of very large online platforms. Companies can invoke ‘trade secrets’ to avoid complying with transparency measures, and thus they can be a severe threat to media and social scrutiny.

Civil society organisations, including AlgorithmWatch, are concerned that the DSA would “fall short of the measures needed to open up big online platforms to meaningful scrutiny“. A letter to MEPs sent on 26 November, signed by civil society organisations and academics, defended expanding data access to vetted public interest civil society organisations and journalists and removing trade secrets exceptions, in order to ensure greater transparency and scrutiny of the actions and impact of Big Tech companies like Facebook.

The January vote proved to have a mixed result – on the positive side it expanded access to vetted civil society organisations, but not journalists. A trade secrets amendment was voted down, although mentions of it remained in the texts.

Just before the vote, Spotify raised concerns with national governments regarding the Parliament’s positions on recommenders. Spotify called for “flexibility” regarding how obligations like transparency and opt-out of personalisation are to be implemented. The company followed up again a few days later, this time with more detailed input. The world’s biggest music streaming service didn’t want the transparency requirements to include detailed lists of parameters, as was introduced by the Parliament. On the other hand, it welcome the Parliament’s last-minute introduction of exceptions to recommender transparency, including the protection of intellectual property and trade secrets.

In March this year, Spotify followed up to add its comments “regarding the latest compromise proposals on Recommender Systems”. The company supported the “evolution of the text” regarding recommender transparency and welcomed “a clarification in a Recital that these rules do not prejudice IP [intellectual property] rights and trade secrets”.

Google, in turn, took issue with the external scrutiny measures. In a meeting with the Swedish Ministry of Infrastructure, the owner of Youtube questioned whether non-profit organisations should be included, as proposed by the Parliament.

In a follow-up e-mail, Google pushed back even further: “The Parliament text moves in a dangerous direction, by expanding access from researchers to include ‘non-profit’ organizations, a category so broad it puts user data and privacy and confidentiality of information at risk”. Google also wanted to be given the possibility to block specific vetted researchers from accessing its data. The company asked national governments to oppose the Parliament’s position and instead support the Council’s mandate. Taken all together, Google’s suggestions would make external scrutiny of the ways in which services like Youtube amplify or de-prioritise content nearly impossible.

Google later strengthened its position by opposing “prescriptive proposals which would force platforms to make both the info on the main parameters for recommender systems and the functionality to opt-out from personalised recommendations directly accessible from the content itself”.

As the trilogue discussions commenced, the Council and Parliament positions were quite different on these key issues. The Council’s mandate did not touch upon the Commission’s limited position regarding access to data by vetted researchers. Notes of internal Council discussions show that Luxembourg, Spain and Lithuania echoed concerns regarding allowing civil society organisations to become vetted researchers. Finland, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland also seemed concerned by the Parliament’s deletion of a trade secrets exception.

So far it is not known whether the EU Institutions have reached a compromise agreement on these issues. We know that the Council accepted the forcing of companies to disclose the criteria used for personalizing recommenders, but it is unclear what will happen to possible opt-outs and access to data by vetted civil society organisations.