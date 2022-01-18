How corporate lobbying undermined the EU’s push to ban surveillance ads

Surveillance advertising and the Digital Services Act

Surveillance advertising – also known as tracking or behaviour ads – relies on the massive collection of data on people, from the websites they have visited, their search engine queries, the videos they watched, to the type of device they use, their location, other apps they have downloaded, purchasing history, etc. Users’ online lives are mined for information and are then used to build up a user profile. These profiles can have a variety of personal information, things that can be simply observed and others that are inferred: from age, to economic status, political views, religion, sexual orientation, mental and physical health, etc. This data is then used to micro-target users with advertising.

For Human Rights Watch, the proposal failed to “address the surveillance-based advertising business model that dominates today’s digital environment“, a business model it says is “fundamentally incompatible with human rights”.

Google and Facebook are the undisputed winners of online advertising, controlling several steps of the 'supply chain' Sidenote In June 2021, the Commission’s Competition department opened up separate investigations into the advertising business of both Google and Facebook. When opening a new investigation into Google’s advertising business, Commissioner Vestager noted that “Google collects data to be used for targeted advertising purposes, it sells advertising space and also acts as an online advertising intermediary. So Google is present at almost all levels of the supply chain for online display advertising”. and are often described as an ad duopoly. It is at the core of their business model: in 2020, Google racked in US$147 billion in advertising revenue, while Facebook took in US$84 billion. But there are a wide number of other actors in this system, including advertisers, the ad agencies that help them, media publishers that have come to rely on advertising income, data brokers that sell information to complete users’ profiles and, finally, ad exchanges that connect advertisers to publishers.

Criticism of surveillance ads has been growing in recent years. First and foremost due to the extreme data collection (essentially, surveillance) it requires and for the way it undermines people’s data protection and privacy. Personalized ads have also been linked with other societal ills, including manipulative political campaigns, the exploitation of people in vulnerable states, and discrimination.

Importantly, surveillance advertising creates a need for online platforms to maximize the time users spend online in order to collect an increasing amount of data that they can later commercialise. This ‘attention economy’ has been linked to issues like automatic amplification of incendiary content – often controversial content which makes users stay online longer and engage more.

Surveillance advertising can be extremely profitable – especially for Google and Facebook – but it has one big problem: people don’t like to be under constant commercial surveillance. Polls conducted in 2021 in France, Germany, and Norway showed that more than half of respondents felt negatively towards their personal data being used for advertising. Sidenote A Yougov poll commissioned by Global Witness in 2021 found that 57 per cent of respondents did not want their personal data being used to target them with commercial or political ads, a further 26 per cent did not want their personal data being used for political ads. The Norwegian Consumer Council commissioned a separate Yougov poll in Norway found more than half of respondents had negative responses to ads based on personal information. And when people are given a choice to actually opt-out, they mostly do it. In 2018 the Dutch Public Broadcaster NPO gave its users a real choice to not be tracked and 90 per cent of users opted out. In 2021 Apple gave its users the option to not be tracked and users chose it 96 per cent of the time.

Ad-tech executives used to argue that people liked tracking advertising because they didn’t want to see irrelevant ads. Given the direction of public feeling on this issue, that argument has mostly dropped out of usage.

the EDPS concluded that “given the many risks associated with online targeted advertising” the EU Institutions should “consider additional rules going beyond transparency”.

Advertising was discussed as one part of the much bigger Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, two complementary proposals meant to be the EU’s offensive to rein in the power of Big Tech. The European Commission’s Digital Services Act laid out concerns that online ads can create societal problems, including by creating a financial incentive for illegal or harmful content and activities or by possibly enabling discrimination. The Commission further lays out that very large online platforms carry extra risks because of the scale of their advertising systems and their ability to target users “based on their behaviour within and outside that platform’s online interface".

Yet, unlike the European Parliament, the Commission’s proposal only went as far as asking for more transparency for users to be able to able to ascertain who is behind the ad and which parameters were used to target them. Very large online platforms are further obliged to create ads archives to allow external scrutiny and research into “emerging risks brought about by the distribution of advertising online”.

However, for the EU’s independent data protection authority, the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), this does not go far enough. In its assessment of the Commission proposal, the EDPS concluded that “given the many risks associated with online targeted advertising” the EU Institutions should “consider additional rules going beyond transparency”. The EDPS backed the European Parliament in calling for “a phase-out leading to a prohibition of targeted advertising on the basis of pervasive tracking”.

And it wasn’t alone: in November 2021, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) – the body that brings together representatives of the EU national data protection authorities – joined the calls for a phase-out leading to a ban of surveillance advertising. It also added that the “profiling of children should overall be prohibited”.

The opinion of the EDPS and the EDPB are particularly relevant as they are the bodies responsible for ensuring the application of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Their support adds weight to claims that going beyond the current data protection rules is needed to address the systemic problems of this ad system.

After the European Commission published its proposals – which, contrary to the call from MEPs, were limited to transparency requirements ­– 25 Members of the European Parliament created the Tracking-free ads coalition. Liberals, socialists, greens, and left MEPs got together with the support of civil society organisations and private firms. The coalition highlights two main problems with the surveillance ads system: that it harms journalism – by diverting advertising income away from media outlets into the tech giants – and harms people by providing financial incentives to disinformation and other types of toxic content.

Christel Schaldemose, the lead MEP responsible for putting together the Parliament’s position on the Digital Services Act, joined the coalition and publicly supported a ban. Yet this growing momentum soon faced counter-pressure from corporate lobbyists.

The DSA lobbying front

Logs of MEPs lobby meetings back up claims that there was intense lobbying pressure on the Digital Services Act overall. In the year that followed the European Commission’s proposal in late 2020, 613 encounters were logged as discussing the Digital Services Act Sidenote Corporate Europe Observatory analysed logged meetings that took place between 16/01/2020 to 30/11/2021 that included keywords associated to the Digital Services Act. In case any of the meetings included more than one actor, we logged them as separate, hence we use ‘encounter’ rather than ‘meeting’. In the absence of a central Parliament meetings repository, meetings information should be taken as indicative. The meetings data was scrapped from the individual pages of Members of the European Parliament by Parltrack. . That means a rate of 1.7 meetings a day, without any breaks.