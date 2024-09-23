Bayer’s Toxic Trails

A deeper scale of lobbying in US: undermining regulation to secure legal immunity

Bayer’s Chief Executive Bill Anderson stated that “political advocacy, or lobbying, means participating in democratic processes and formation of public policy by communicating a person’s or organization’s interests to politicians and institutions that create policies and regulatory frameworks affecting their areas of activity or business. When done in an ethical and responsible manner, lobbying is an important and legitimate part of the public policy process that reflects appropriately balanced interests.” He went on to claim that “responsible lobbying starts with transparency. Transparency in political advocacy is fundamental to establishing trust with the public and policy-makers. When conducted in a secretive or opaque manner, political advocacy can result in controversy or conflict.”

Nice words, but in reality, when it comes to lobbying governments all over the world Bayer seems to have learned a lot from the US-based company it bought in 2018: Monsanto. One of its most important markets, and political and juridical battlegrounds, is indeed the US. In this context, Bayer’s lobby spend in the US has risen considerably over the past few years. Where the company previously spent several hundreds of thousands of dollars in Washington, for example during the year before the Monsanto takeover in 2018, it is notable that its lobby budget rose to several million a year, with the company spending US$7.5 million in 2023 alone, according to its own declarations.

However in 2022 in the company’s ‘Political Advocacy Transparency Report’ it declares having spent no less than US$17.5 million on US lobbying. When asked Bayer gave no clarity on whether the fees to trade and lobby associations it pays are also included in tota lobby costs. In the case of the US those are considerable: US$12.5 million in 2022. Bayer also indicates a ‘global lobby budget’ (to lobby on “those topics with a global scope or where global/international organizations are the main drivers of policy-making”) of US$18 million.

The company’s lobbying of governments is sometimes done in the most direct of ways, such as when former Bayer's Chief Executive Werner Baumann met and promised then president-elect Donald Trump an US$8 billion investment, and 3,000 new US jobs, if Washington regulators gave the green light to the Monsanto-Bayer merger. The US played its part, and EU authorities also approved the merger under controversial circumstances. After the merger of Bayer and Monsanto a DG Competition team member became the Vice President of Compass Lexecon, a consultancy firm that had been involved in the merger process, working on behalf of German chemical giant BASF, which acquired €7.6 billion of Bayer's assets.

But the intensive lobby-campaign Bayer has staged in the US is of another scale entirely. Because of the avalanche of litigation unfolding as a result of the toxic nature of glyphosate and the fact that the labels of products that contain glyphosate have not warned users of its potential dangers, Bayer wants to change US law.

In spring 2024 Jess Christiansen, Head of Communications for Bayer’s crop science division told news agency AP that “the costs of defending a safe, approved product are unsustainable”. Indeed, billions of dollars spent for settlements and trials, with thousands of lawsuits still pending, represents a financial burden even for a chemical giant.

This is why Bayer has also been lobbying lawmakers in three US states to pass legislation which would provide legal protection for the company from future lawsuits. As AP reported “nearly identical bills introduced in Iowa, Missouri and Idaho this year – with wording supplied by Bayer – would protect pesticide companies from claims they failed to warn that their product causes cancer.” Experts warn that this could have huge consequences – extending to US product liability laws and providing corporate immunity for lawsuits. Matt Clement, a lawyer representing victims of Bayer’s glyphosate, commented that “it’s just not good government to give a company immunity for things that they’re not telling their consumers.”

It is thus clear that, despite the adverse health and scientific findings, Bayer isn’t giving up one inch on maintaining its glyphosate production and market. It is simply an extremely profitable chemical, with annual market revenue of US$10 billion in 2023.

In April 2024 Bayer America wrote a rather populistic open letter, on the gluphosate litigations noting that all science that is not regulatory science is ‘junk science’: “We win when juries have access to all the relevant evidence and scientific information. So the litigation industry fights to prevent the EPA’s rigorous analysis and science-based conclusion that Roundup is safe to use from being shown in court. Instead, they rely on junk science to mislead juries. When the whole story is not told, billions of dollars are diverted to the litigation industry. Billions that could have been invested into expanding our leading R&D programs and other important investments – investments that are essential to solving some of the world’s most important problems, benefiting both farmers and society.”

Thus ignoring and dismissing the wealth of scientific evidence and the work of the IARC on glyphosate, which has despite enormous pressure not changed its scientific findings.

According to reporting by The Washington Post, Bayer alone has spent about US$9.6 million to lobby federal policymakers on this legislation (If Bayer get’s what it wants, the states could only follow the verdicts of the Environmental Protection Agency – EPA) and could no longer impose stricter labelling requirements) and other issues since the start of the current Congress’s term. This does not include lobbying by CropLife, or spending by Bayer in their state-level campaigns to change laws in various US states.

“This (change of law, red) is bigger than just those states, and it’s bigger than just Bayer,” said Jess Christiansen, head of Bayer’s crop science and sustainability communications to AP. “This is really about the crop protection tools that farmers need to secure production.”

According to The Washington Post, at a federal level “Bayer’s lobbyists have focused on the Agricultural Labeling Uniformity Act, which would limit state and local governments from issuing their own rules about pesticide safety warnings. Instead, they would be required to follow the lead of the federal government on what to label and when – an approach that Johnson described last year as an effort to combat “political agendas” that threaten to “instil fear in consumers.”

“The measure threatens to make it harder for farmers and groundskeepers to argue that they were not fully informed about some health and safety risks posed by the popular herbicide. By erecting new legal barriers to bringing those cases, Bayer seeks to prevent sizable payouts to plaintiffs while sparing itself from a financial crisis” The Washington Post wrote in June 2024. “The company recently has set its sights on the sweeping legislation known as the farm bill, which Congress must adopt every five years to sustain federal agriculture and nutrition programs.”

The approximately 1,000-page House version of the measure contains a single section – drafted with the aid of Bayer – which according to journalists and NGO’s could halt some lawsuits against Roundup. The House Agriculture Committee has approved the bill.

Civil society is fighting back. In September 2023, 185 US environmental organisations sent letters to the House and Senate, urging both chambers to reject these legislative proposals whose aim is to pre-empt existing state and local laws and ordinances which are in place to safeguard communities from the harmful impacts of toxic agricultural pesticides.

In spite of this, Bayer’s immunity language is currently in the House version of the Farm Bill, which the Senate has not yet taken up. The Farm Bill governs agricultural policy in the United States, and a Farm Bill will be passed at some point – even if not during this Congress’s term. Bayer’s Jess Christiansen acknowledged to US reporters that the company “worked with a lot of different lawmakers on different parts of the language” of the current proposal.

A US expert told Corporate Europe Observatory that “if this House provision were to be included in the final version of the bill, pesticide manufacturers and chem-conglomerates will be handed immunity from all legal responsibility to those Americans they've hurt. This language would eliminate all legal responsibility for dangerous pesticides that hurt Americans, even if the dangers have been covered up by pesticide manufacturers and chem-conglomerates for decades.”

It doesn’t stop here. In early April 2024 a new Bayer-led lobby group emerged in the US. The so called ‘Modern Ag Alliance’ announced, under the populist slogan ‘Control Weeds, Not Farming’, that “more than 60 agricultural groups [now 75] voice support for increased legislative clarity that ensures glyphosate and other essential tools remain available to America’s farmers.” The group declared that “it will work with agricultural partners and policymakers to ensure that pesticides registered and labeled through the Environmental Protection Agency are considered compliant with health and safety warning requirements.” The alliance is threatening lawmakers with the classic corporate lobby argument of the risk of hundreds of job losses in the three states of Iowa, Missouri and Idaho.

Renee Fordyce, President of the Missouri Soybean Association, gave voice to the typical misleading argument that we “need to protect the critical role safe, approved crop protection tools play in sustainably feeding a growing world”. The same argument was made in the EU by right-wing politicians, over and over again after the Ukraine war started, opportunistically using the development to argue for their goal to get rid of the progressive food and agricultural aspects of the European Green Deal.

Fordyce insisted that “farmers need legislative certainty that enables them to have confidence in the access of these important crop protection tools. While states have the option to build on the federal government's baseline regulations, we’re looking to ensure that any provisions do not directly conflict with the scientific findings of the EPA.”

What Fordyce and Bayer neglected to mention is that though the American Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) re-stated in 2020 that glyphosate, when used as directed, posed no health risks to humans, a federal appeals court panel in 2022 ruled that this EPA decision was problematic, and ordered it to review its decision.

In June 2022 Judge Michelle Friedland stated that the EPA’s finding of no risk of glyphosate to human health “was not supported by substantial evidence.” The US court directed the EPA to review its conclusion that glyphosate “does not pose ‘any unreasonable risk to man or to the environment’, stating that the EPA’s conclusion “was in tension with parts of the agency’s analysis and its guidelines.” The court also ruled that the EPA fell short of its “obligations under the Endangered Species Act” by inadequately examining glyphosate’s impact on animal species and vegetation.

But at the end of April this year the first legal victory of this new frontier lobby campaign to prevent litigation over glyphosate was touted by Bayer: “On behalf of more than 75 agricultural and grower groups in the Modern Ag Alliance, we thank the members of the Missouri House of Representatives who stood with farmers and science over the litigation industry in passing House Bill 2763.” This state level legislation on all things farming also contains Bayer’s wording on labelling, which would essentially provide the company with a ‘get out of jail card’ if finally approved.

A next level support and form of absolute corporate capture in favour of Bayer was shown early August 2024 when Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird joined farmers and state agricultural officials in a plea from no less than 11 states that urged the EPA to stop a patchwork of state labeling efforts on farm chemicals. They echoed the words of Kevin Ross, a farmer from Underwood, Iowa, and former president of the National Corn Growers Association, who said that “farmers need the EPA to set a national rule for all to follow”. Ross also praised “glyphosate as one of the most cost-effective tools to control weeds”.

The dubious track record of the EPA on glyphosate and other substances has already been widely documented and exposed by the publication of the Monsanto Papers.