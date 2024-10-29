Uncovering Big Tech's hidden network

Big Tech’s undercover lobby network at the Digital Market Act’s public workshops

1. Law Firms

Attendees from law firms were the largest category of participants at the public workshops, with more than a thousand registrations from 179 law firms. Our analysis shows that at least 34 of those firms are either working on competition issues for gatekeepers now, or have done so recently.

This includes Freshfields, the law firm representing Apple and Meta in their legal challenges against the DMA. Freshfields was the entity with the highest number of workshop registrations (81). Ten of its employees signed up for both the Apple and Meta workshops, yet only one disclosed working for Apple as an external counsellor.

Skadden, a law firm, represented ByteDance in a legal challenge against being designated a DMA gatekeeper. A large delegation of ten lawyers from Skadden attended the ByteDance workshop. Not one of them disclosed a link with the company.

Other participating law firms with clear yet undisclosed links to gatekeepers include BTS&Partners which advises Apple “by tracking, monitoring, reporting and making analysis of the regulations and new legislative acts.” Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, meanwhile, is "assisting Microsoft’s EMEA competition law team with competition compliance issues." Out of 15 workshop registrations by the law firm, only one declared an affiliation - though the person did not disclose which gatekeeper the affiliation was to.

Some law firms provide more than legal advice. Clifford Chance, for instance, advised Amazon during the EU investigations into its marketplaces (which overlapped with the DMA). It also lobbies the EU Institutions on Amazon’s behalf. Not one of the eight Clifford lawyers attending the Amazon workshop disclosed this link.

Similarly, Covington lobbies the EU on competition issues on behalf of Microsoft, White & Case lobbies the EU on the DMA for Meta, and Latham Watkins lawyers have set up DMA lobby meetings for Apple. Not one of their participating lawyers disclosed these links. Latham also seems to be avoiding general lobby transparency rules by not disclosing that Apple is a client on the EU Transparency Register.

2. Lobby consultancies

Tech firms make extensive use of lobbying consultancies to support their lobbying, or even to lobby on their behalf. Data from lobbyfacts.eu, shows that in 2023 Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and ByteDance hired 44 lobby consultancies. The companies spent in total €8,155,000 on these firms - almost a quarter of the gatekeepers’ annual lobbying budgets.

53 different lobbying firms registered for the workshops, with a total of 263 registrations. Not one of them disclosed an affiliation, even though 22 of them are currently lobbying on behalf of the gatekeepers.

This included Fleishman-Hillard who represents both Meta and Amazon, the latter on a variety of issues including the DMA. Similarly, Flint Europe lobbies on behalf of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, all on issues related to the digital economy and competition. Also, Shearwater Global is paid by Google - directly and via the law firm Cleary Gottlieb - to influence the DMA. None of their attending employees disclosed these links.

3. Trade Associations

Out of 188 participants registered from business associations, 66 are funded by or count Big Tech as members. However, once again none of these participants disclosed their affiliation to gatekeepers.

This is especially surprising as some of these business associations’ primary activity is lobbying on behalf of Big Tech firms. For example, despite counting Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Meta as its members, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) did not disclose its affiliation with gatekeepers.

The Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems, a group set up by Google and Meta to engage in discussions around platform competition, never disclosed this link.

The Chamber of Progress, a US-based association that has been heavily criticised as a Big Tech front group, was present at Apple’s workshop. The Chamber of Progress is funded by Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Alphabet, and Meta, but did not disclose this in its registration.

Other business associations that did not disclose their affiliation with gatekeepers include Allied for Startups, Developers Alliance, DIGITALEUROPE, IAB Europe, and Ecommerce Europe.