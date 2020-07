At least the Commission’s health department (DG Sante, which takes the lead on tobacco control) has a policy of publishing its meetings with the tobacco industry on its website, with links to extensive minutes from the meetings. These meetings are often organised as stakeholder workshops, with NGOs present as well, rather than industry-only. DG Sante lists 25 meetings with the tobacco industry since 2017 (many of which are part of country visits to different member states), as well as three meetings with other industry groups. So far, so transparent. But the 30+ other Commission departments (DGs) do not follow this pro-active transparency approach, so their meetings with the tobacco industry remain below the radar.

In order to get a fuller overview of EU tobacco lobbying efforts across the European Commission, Corporate Europe Observatory submitted three sets of freedom of information requests (in February 2018, December 2018 and December 2019), asking for all contacts between the Commission and the tobacco industry since January 2017 (correspondence and notes from meetings). The FOI requests were submitted via Asktheeu.org.

Both access to documents requests became complex and slow affairs. Rather than administrating the requests centrally, the Commission’s Secretariat-General split the requests into seven to eight different ones covering specific departments. Documents were often released only after major delays and significant efforts from our side in the form of reminders and appeals. Using freedom of information requests to achieve transparency around tobacco industry lobbying proved extremely burdensome and our conclusion is clear: it is simply not a workable option.

Our efforts did result in hundreds of documents being released, most of which are now available online on the Asktheeu.org website (see February 2018 request, December 2018 request and December 2019 request). SidenoteSome responses by Commission departments were sent by email instead of via the Asktheeu.org website. Based on the Commission’s responses to our requests, it is clear that the tobacco lobbying pressure remains intense. This takes the form of lobbying letters, but also a very significant number of meetings. The Commission’s responses refer to far over 300 letters (mainly via email) from the tobacco industry to the Commission and responses to these letters, since early 2017. The Commission’s health department (DG Sante) had by far the most intensive correspondence with the tobacco industry, followed by the Commission departments for internal market (DG Grow), taxation (DG Taxud), and DG Trade.

In addition to DG Sante (25 meetings pro-actively disclosed), DG Taxud and DG Trade had respectively 24 and 7 lobbying meetings with the tobacco industry, none of which were pro-actively disclosed. Via the three FOI requests, we also found five undisclosed meetings involving the Commission’s agriculture department (DG AGRI).

The documents Corporate Europe Observatory received show that tobacco industry lobbying has focused on three main priorities: delaying a revision of EU tobacco tax law, influencing EU trade negotiations with Latin America and other countries, and last but not least: shaping the EU’s new ‘track and trace’ system for tobacco products (which addresses the issue of illicit trade).

Lobbying to delay taxation

The directorate responsible for tax policy, DG Taxud, had at least 24 meetings with the tobacco industry since early 2017. During these meetings tobacco lobbyists tried to influence the Commission’s views on a possible revision of the 2011 directive on tobacco taxes (known as ‘excise duties’). Such a revision would be logical in the light of the emergence of e-cigarettes, heatsticks, SidenoteHeatsticks are electronic devices that heat tobacco leaves to produce an inhalable aerosol, instead of,burning tobacco like traditional cigarettes. and other new tobacco/nicotine products which are less taxed than cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products. According to the WHO, taxes are the single most effective tool in reducing tobacco consumption. Every year of delay means a continuation of the status quo and thus massive gains for the tobacco industry.

Officials from the Commission’s tax policy department met and discussed tobacco taxation with Philip Morris, British American Tobacco, Japan International Tobacco, and other tobacco lobbyists. A 2018 study by the Tobacco Investigations Desk (in part based on documents released through our FOI requests) concluded that DG Taxud’s “open door policy” towards the tobacco industry contributed to delaying the EU’s decision.

Industry lobbying on tobacco taxation continued during 2019 with DG Taxud meeting with – among others – tobacco lobby group ESTA, e-cigarette upstart Juul, and tobacco giant BAT. At a meeting in October 2019, BAT lobbyists brought with them Deloitte/Taj consultants “to present the findings of an analysis of the potential impacts of increasing the minimum rates in the tobacco tax directive”. The lobbyists argued “that there was no need to review the Directive,” claiming that “subsidiarity is important” (ie leaving the matter to member states). “E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products markets are only in the early years of development”, they argued, claiming “there is no sufficient data to support any tax regimes”.

Earlier this year, the Commission concluded that the differences between member states in terms of taxation of new tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, and heated tobacco products is a problem. The current tobacco taxation rules are no longer as effective in deterring tobacco consumption and the wide disparity in taxes between some member states is facilitating illegal trade. Last month EU member states decided to ask the European Commission to include these products under the EU Tobacco Excise Directive, with the goal to harmonise taxation across the EU. So after major delays, the EU has finally taken a step towards a revision of tobacco taxation law, but a new wave of industry lobbying on this is to be expected.

Trade policy serving Big Tobacco?

The Commission’s trade department (DG Trade) has had at least seven meetings with tobacco industry lobbyists since 2017, including with Japan International Tobacco, Philip Morris, Imperial Tobacco, and BAT. The meetings were about trade negotiations with Mexico, Mercosur (ie Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay), Japan, US, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand, trade relations with Russia and Belarus, as well as on trade and investment relations with United Arab Emirates and Oman. The notes from these meetings not only indicate that DG Trade is open to influence, but also make it clear that DG Trade actively seeks to promote the interests of the tobacco industry in these negotiations.

A major priority for the tobacco industry’s lobbying towards DG Trade was to pursue weakened rules of origin in the EU-Mexico and EU-Mercosur Free Trade Agreements. Weaker rules of origin means less of the tobacco used in exported tobacco products has to originate from the EU. This enables tobacco giants with global value chains to benefit from lower unit costs of production and offshoring possibilities, thus boosting profits.

According to the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), a pan-European NGO coalition, these lobbying demands “seem to have been heeded by EU trade negotiators”, for instance in the renewed FTA with Mexico which has more flexible rules of origin for tobacco products than was the case before.

Industry-friendly ‘track and trace’

A very large share of both DG Sante’s and DG Grow’s correspondence with the tobacco industry was about the EU’s new “track and trace” system to target the illicit trade of tobacco products. An OCCRP investigation (in part based on documents released through our FOI requests) published in March 2020 found that Big Tobacco “spent years trying to control the design of a new system designed to curb the EU’s 10 billion-euro-a-year ($11 billion) black-market tobacco trade”. As a result, the OCCRP points out, the EU “has been left with what some experts say is an ineffective system that hands key functions to companies with ties to the tobacco industry”. The OCCRP highlights the problematic role of Inexto, a Philip Morris spin-off company, in the EU’s new “track and trace” system.