A loud lobby for a silent spring

1. Introduction

When scientist Rachel Carson published Silent Spring in 1962, which brought to the world's attention the harms that pesticides such as DDT were wreaking on ecosystems, her warnings were met with fierce criticism and resistance by the pesticides industry. Chemical giants like Monsanto predicted her recommendations would bring about a world of famine and disease. Sixty years later, as the European Union's long-awaited proposal to vastly reduce the use of pesticides is about to be published, Corporate Europe Observatory uncovers the latest tactics of the pesticides industry in its lobbying campaign to undermine such targets.

On 23 March 2022 the European Commission will release the details of their proposal for how the EU should cut down its dependence on pesticides by at least 50 per cent by 2030. This is one of four key reduction targets set by the Commission in its Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies, key elements of the EU Green Deal published in May 2020. These also include a target to increase organic production to 25 per cent by 2030, an important pathway to achieve pesticide reduction.

The promised Farm to Fork target is of 50 per cent reduction in risk (by replacing the most toxic pesticides for less harmful ones) and use of pesticides. Since 2009 the EU has implemented the Sustainable Use of Pesticides directive (SUD, see Box 1), dedicated to making the use of pesticides “sustainable”: as a principle, synthetic pesticides should only be used “as a last resort”. In practice however, EU countries and institutions have miserably failed to implement this policy. The European Environment Agency concluded in 2018 that the available data of pesticide sales “does not point to a Europe wide shift towards pesticide use reducing environmental and human exposure to these chemicals”. The SUD is now being revised, and will incorporate the long-expected Farm to Fork reduction target.

Pesticides are a major cause of the dramatic biodiversity decline, an ecological disaster that is in a far more advanced stage than the climate crisis, putting in peril "the integrity of living systems" that humans also depend upon, according to the Stockholm Resilience Center’s delineation of nine planetary boundaries; and species are going extinct 1000 times faster than in the pre-human age. A recent study by Le Basic concluded that the costs related to the impacts of the use of pesticides in Europe on human health, water quality, soil, and finally on food production – costs that have to be borne by society through public spending – are much higher than the net profits made by the pesticide sector itself. The report concludes that the current agricultural model has largely benefited the agribusiness and food companies, while farmers are losing out with world market prices for their goods being unstable.

Growing public concern over these issues has resulted in the recent EU citizens' initiative, 'Save Bees and Farmers', backed by 250 organisations, an official petition that has successfully secured the support of 1.2 million European citizens. The demands of ECIs with over one million signatures must be officially taken into consideration by EU institutions. And the ECI demands a much higher level of ambition than is currently on the table: an 80 per cent reduction of pesticides by 2030, a complete phase-out by 2035, and financial support for farmers to make the transition towards toxic-free practices.

As expected, all of this has put the pesticide industry into survival mode and provoked a counter-lobby of huge proportions on the part of the pesticide giants including Bayer-Monsanto, BASF, Syngenta (now Chinese state-owned), and Corteva (Dow-Dupont). Global pesticide sales have doubled in the last 20 years, and following a series of mega-mergers, these four corporations now hold roughly two thirds of that market worth nearly € 53 billion.

This report exposes key lobbying tactics used by the pesticide industry to undermine and derail the EU's Farm to Fork targets. These tactics range from scaremongering with ‘impact studies’, mobilising third countries (notably the US) to put pressure on the EU, to distracting decision makers with voluntary commitments or other false solutions. While fighting reduction targets tooth and nail, corporations like Bayer also lobby heavily for the deregulation of GM seeds from new techniques like CRISPR-Cas and push digital tools for farmers. This is part of their new business model, to make up for or in addition to pesticide sales.

Even the horrifying Russian invasion in Ukraine has been taken as an opportunity by FNSEA, the French big farm lobby, as an excuse to call for the EU Farm to Fork Strategy to be reconsidered, calling it a “degrowth strategy”, as well as other environmental measures of the EU farm policy CAP. This call was echoed by Copa-Cogeca, the conservative EPP group and the leadership of the agriculture committee in the European Parliament SidenotePolitico Pro alert, 9 March 2022. Green groups and progressive farm unions on the other hand said that the war on Ukraine showed that EU agriculture’s dependence on fossil fuels and fertilizers (both major Russian exports) is a major weakness that can be addressed by the Farm to Fork objectives. They added that “current attempts by some lobby groups to use the war atrocities as an excuse to undermine the Farm to Fork Strategy are fully misplaced.” Academics wrote to Commissioners insisting that “tackling the short-term shock must be done with a vision in mind of the larger-scale and longer-term threats of the climate- and biodiversity-crises”.

The industry lobby campaign is well resourced. According to Bayer's own 2021 entry in the EU lobbying transparency register, the corporation spent a whopping €6.5 to €7 million on lobbying the EU institutions. In that year Bayer engaged no less than eight lobby firms, including Rud Pedersen, Fipra, Edelman, and Hume Brophy. BASF, Syngenta, Corteva, and CropLife Europe’s entries were last updated for the year 2020 and the self-declared figures range from €600.000 to €3.2 million. But as Corporate Europe Observatory has reported in the past, the real figures may be a lot higher.

The lobbying campaign is being carefully orchestrated at the European and international level by the industry lobby groups CropLife Europe and CropLife International. A leaked presentation of CropLife Europe’s social media strategy 2020-2021, obtained by Corporate Europe Observatory, grants insights into the industry’s real objectives and priorities, and provides additional evidence of their lobbying tactics. This report is furthermore based on hundreds of documents obtained from the European Commission through Freedom of Information requests, personal communication with actors involved, EU consultation submissions, and attending lobby events and ‘stakeholder meetings’ organised by the European Commission.

Our report shows that while the pesticide industry claims to support the EU Green Deal, they:

paid for partial impact studies to scaremonger about economic losses while painting an unfair picture;

staged numerous media events and articles, creating an echo chamber around the ‘impact’ studies;

benefit from a US-led industry-government 'anti-Farm to Fork' coalition;

use third country pressure on the EU to undermine international aspects of the Farm to Fork targets;

undermine enforcement;

while opposing mandatory, ambitious targets, at the same time use the discussion on targets as wedge to get unproven new technologies promoted and deregulated (eg digital, drones, new GMOs), including false solutions.

The evidence in this report shows that the EU Farm to Fork targets, a crucial element of the EU Green Deal, is under severe attack from industry. On the other side, over 70 organisations have warned the European Commission that the options that are currently on the table, are far from sufficient and would leave too many loopholes. It is of utmost importance that the proposal on pesticides reduction to be made by the European Commission reflects the ECI demands and has a maximum level of ambition, going beyond 50 per cent reduction.