Corporate Europe Observatory response to Qatargate

Olivier Hoedeman, Research and and campaigns coordinator of Corporate Europe Observatory says, in response to Qatargate,:

"This horrific unfolding bribery scandal is a product of years of negligence which have come back to haunt EU institutions. We have called for an effective defence against repressive regime lobbying for many years, but our demands have either been ignored or been poorly implemented.

“Can you imagine if we had all had access to an overview of who lobbyists are and who they meet with in the European Parliament? And better still if we had rules that would prevent repressive regime lobbyists from walking the corridors of the institutions unhindered? These proposals have been around for a while, but they have not been listened to.

“This scandal may just be the tip of the iceberg - we don’t know its full extent yet. But we do know that enough is enough. Earlier this year a ban was imposed on dodgy Russian lobbyists way too late. Today, Qatar is in focus. These are both wake-up calls. It’s not good enough to take reactive measures after yet another scandal; we need a credible over-all design to prevent repressive regime interference in the EU’s democratic decision-making.”

