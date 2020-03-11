Chemical nations: how member states defend their dirty industries

It’s not possible to say categorically whether the Czech Government’s opposition to the classification of titanium dioxide at the EU level is directly linked to Prime Minister Babiš’ ownership of the country’s only titanium dioxide producer, but it is clear that Babiš has a conflict of interest on this issue. After all, it is his ANO Government that decides the national position to be presented in Brussels.

More generally, there is evidence of how Babiš’ private interests influence Czech Government decision-making.

Titanium dioxide producer Precheza was fined for a chemical leak which occurred in the town of Přerov in October 2014. However, the initial fine of 7 million koruna (€270,000+) levied by regulators, was later lowered to half a million koruna amid suggestions of political interference in the regulatory process by the Environment Ministry. The Czech Environment Minister was Richard Brabec, who was also Babiš’ Deputy Prime Minister until April 2019, and formerly a manager at chemicals business Lovochemie, part of the Agrofert conglomerate. Brabec has denied interfering in the reduction of Precheza’s fine. Yet Deník Referendum has documented other examples of how regulators within the Czech state have suspiciously favoured Agrofert companies.

Notwithstanding any political patronage Precheza may enjoy thanks to its status in the Babiš empire, it has been actively lobbying against the proposed EU classification of titanium dioxide.

Precheza has been actively lobbying against the proposed EU classification of titanium dioxide.

Precheza is one of only eight members of the Titanium Dioxide Manufacturers Association (TDMA) which has been leading the lobbying against the classification and features heavily in previous Corporate Europe Observatory articles on this issue. TDMA has undertaken many activities in the lobby battle including a €14 million research programme, using lobby consultancy Fleishman-Hillard, and lobby meetings. In March 2019 TDMA members including Precheza wrote to the Commission seeking to avoid the classification of titanium dioxide.

Precheza was one of hundreds of industry lobbies which submitted a response to the Commission consultation on the proposed classification. It relied on familiar arguments used across the industry to dispute health concerns, and to argue that the classification will damage the industry.

Precheza is also a member of several Czech trade associations which have been lobbying on titanium dioxide at the EU level. For example in September 2019 300 business organisations signed a letter, coordinated by the TDMA, to ask for a delay in the classification by implementing an impact assessment, a demand taken straight out of the 'Better Regulation' lobbyists’ playbook. The letter was addressed to the Commission’s Secretariat General, going over the heads of the officials in DG Environment and DG Grow who were handling the classification process, and the signatories included the following associations, all of which have Precheza (and sometimes Agrofert too) as a member: the Association of Chemical Industry of the Czech Republic (SCHP ČR); the Association of Paint Manufacturers of the Czech Republic (AVNH); and the Czech Plastic Cluster.

SCHP wrote its own letter to the Commission in February 2019 and also submitted to the Commission’s consultation. It has also been publicly critical of the classification process and in September 2019 stated that it “plans to negotiate with representatives of the Ministry of the Environment” to highlight “shortcomings of the current classification process” and to present industry’s alternative proposal for an impact assessment. However, an impact assessment would only delay the process and would bring pro-industry economic arguments into a decision which should only be about the health and environmental consequences of a particular chemical.

So how far does the Babiš/ Agrofert/ Precheza connection stretch?

The European Parliament, like the Council, was also given an opportunity to object to the Commission’s proposed classification on titanium dioxide. Some MEPs were happy to take up this opportunity and Anna Zalewska MEP (ECR, Poland) drafted an objection using all of the industry’s usual arguments.

There are six MEPs from Babiš’ ANO party in the European Parliament and when the Zalewska objection was discussed in the ENVI committee in December 2019, ANO MEP Ondřej Knotek spoke on behalf of the Renew Europe (Liberal group). However Knotek had to make clear that while Renew opposed the objection, he himself supported the (pro-industry) objection, arguing that there was “no reason to question if the compound is toxic or not”.

The whole ANO delegation supported the objection when it came to the plenary vote in January 2020.

In fact, the whole ANO delegation decided to support the objection to the classification when it came to the plenary vote in January 2020.

Corporate Europe Observatory approached Ondřej Knotek and the other five ANO MEPs to understand their rationale for voting in this way, and the ‘usual’ reasons were given by Martina Dlabajová MEP along the lines of: the Commission “probably abused” its powers when classifying titanium dioxide; the Commission did not follow Better Regulation processes and conduct an impact assessment; the classification is too broad; there will be negative impacts; there is an alternative way to manage titanium dioxide. These arguments are already familiar from previous industry statements.

When Corporate Europe Observatory asked two follow-up questions about Babiš’ connections to Precheza and whether the vote had been discussed with the Czech Government, Dlabajová told us: “All relevant information related to the vote on TiO2 objection are included in our previous response. We responsibly consider all relevant aspects in all votings.” (The full email exchange is available here). This reply can be interpreted in several ways, with the line, “We responsibly consider all relevant aspects in all votings” [emphasis added] perhaps presenting more questions than it answers.

Dlabajová also told us that they had been lobbied by chemical corporate lobby group CEFIC (and Czech environmental group, Arnika which supported the classification of titanium dioxide). CEFIC, the European Chemical Industry Council, is the parent organisation of the TDMA (of which Precheza is a member) and is arguably Brussels’ biggest lobby spender. CEFIC employs the lobby consultancy Fleishman-Hillard to the tune of nearly one million euros annually for work which includes lobbying on behalf of TDMA.

Fleishman-Hillard was contacting MEPs on behalf of TDMA to request a meeting to discuss the objection.

Fleishman-Hillard was contacting MEPs on behalf of TDMA in January 2020 to request a meeting to discuss the objection to the classification of titanium dioxide. Its email said “we understand the issue may come back in the plenary at the end of the month”, apparently showing that it knew MEPs were thinking to re-table the objection rejected by the ENVI committee. (A Fleishman-Hillard email to an (anonymised) MEP is available here.)