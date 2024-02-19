Crying wolf pays off for chemicals industry

Introduction

On 20 February, the Belgian Presidency of the EU is hosting a high level corporate event at the premises of BASF’s gigantic chemical factory in the port of Antwerp. Thus the shameful tradition of corporate capture of EU presidencies continues, with the Belgian Government a willing accomplice.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will join the European Commission President, regional political leaders, and corporate leaders to launch a declaration for a ‘European Industrial Deal’. The chemicals industry, led by the trade lobby the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC) will be out in force among other intensive energy users. Green groups and local organisations have not been invited.

The event gives succour to the narrative widely promoted by the industry – particularly in response to the Green Deal – that the chemicals sector needs support, is ‘overburdened’ with regulation, and that its economic needs should be prioritised over action on the toxics and biodiversity crises and damage to human health and ecosystems.

This narrative has been boosted by a CEFIC-commissioned ‘impact assessment’ which was widely covered in the media and promoted to decision-makers. Such studies are an increasingly important part of the corporate lobby tool box, and the CEFIC study made huge claims for the chemicals that were to be affected, and the job and economic losses to follow, from the Commission’s ambitious Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability (CSS), part of the Green Deal. While these claims were later disputed, nonetheless the study likely contributed to the postponement of the proposal to reform the REACH regulation SidenoteREACH – the EU’s main chemicals regulation from 2007 – is the registration, evaluation, authorisation and restriction of chemicals. It aims to improve the protection of human health and the environment through the better and earlier identification of the intrinsic properties of chemical substances., a key component of the CSS.

This delay comes despite the urgency of tackling the toxics crisis and of speeding-up decision-making to get toxic substances off the market. Ironically, this urgency is very evident at the port of Antwerp, already responsible for 10 per cent of Belgium’s carbon dioxide emissions, with local communities also confronted with pollution from PFAS ‘forever chemicals’. SidenotePer- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large class of thousands of man-made chemicals containing carbon-fluorine bonds which are one of the strongest in organic chemistry. They are hard-wearing and persistent, meaning they resist degradation, hence their nickname ‘forever chemicals’. In fact PFAS pollution in Belgium is higher than anywhere else in Europe.

Tomorrow’s event is a prime example of the privileged access of big business, including the Big Toxics sector, to decision-makers in Brussels and across member states and could not provide a better example of why we urgently need toxic-free politics.